Australian woman dead after romance with friend turned violent

An Australian woman is dead after her recent romance turned fatally violent at an apartment in Sydney’s western suburbs on Monday afternoon, police say.

Neighbours of 28-year-old Dayna Isaac, a mother of two, called police on Monday after hearing a disturbance in her apartment on Colless Street, Penrith. But officers who initially attended the scene left after knocking on the door and getting no answer.

It wasn’t until the mother of Isaac’s new boyfriend, 32-year-old Paul Sultana, went to check on her around 4.15pm (local time) that she made the tragic discovery of Isaac’s body.

The woman reported Isaac’s death at Penrith police station and an investigation was launched by Nepean Police Area Command, who set up a crime scene at the apartment block. Isaac’s car was later found burnt-out in bushland in the nearby suburb of Castlereagh.

Nepean Police Area Commander Carlene Mahoney told reporters on Tuesday morning that a risk assessment was undertaken before arresting Sultana at his home in Cranebrook at about 3.25am (local time).

“As a result of our intelligence we did get specialist police from the Tactical Operations Unit to effect the arrest in the early hours of this morning,” she said.

“We are aware that there was a relationship between the two.

“It was a long relationship as a friendship and recently become more intimate over the last couple of months and that’s as far as we’re aware.”

Sydney Morning Herald Paul Sultana was arrested at his home in Cranebrook at about 3.25am on Tuesday (local time).

Mahoney said there was no history of domestic violence between Sultana and Isaac, and would not comment on why Sultana’s mother went to check on her. Investigators are still waiting to interview Sultana.

Mahoney would not elaborate on the nature of Isaac’s injuries, but said police are not looking for a weapon.

Forensic investigators were still examining both the crime scene on Tuesday morning, as neighbours expressed shock at what had occurred in the low-rise apartment complex.

Investigators were also combing through Sultana’s home. He is in custody at Penrith police station.

Police said the woman’s burnt-out car was found in bushland near Post Office Road in Castlereagh, about a 15-minute drive from her apartment.

The car was seized by police and will be forensically examined.