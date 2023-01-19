Watch: Fed up Aussie police officer smashes car window with his bare hands

A pair of so-called Australian sovereign citizens claiming New South Wales Police "have no authority" have been arrested in Coffs Harbour.

Video shows an officer smashing a car window after the duo refused to cooperate with police over a minor traffic stop on the Pacific Highway just before 1pm on Wednesday.﻿

The man and woman are shown repeatedly ﻿telling police "I'm not in your jurisdiction" and "you have no authority here" when they were asked for their names and driver's licence.

The officer warned ﻿the pair that he would smash the window if they did not co-operate.

READ MORE:

* 'Intellect and strength': World reacts to Jacinda Ardern resignation

* Christchurch woman recounts 24-hour ordeal stuck on flooded Queensland highway

* Second incident for Qantas in as many days forces plane to turn back mid-flight

* Quade Cooper reveals he 'idolised' Richie McCaw despite infamous rugby feud

* Kangaroo jumps into pub to escape wild Queensland weather



NSW Police said they were patrolling the area when they stopped the vehicle on the highway.

﻿"Subsequent checks revealed the vehicle's registration had expired in July 2022," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Police spoke with the driver, a 52-year-old woman, who was allegedly wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence-related offences."

9 News A 52-year-old woman was arrested by Australian police on Thursday.

Police eventually arrested the woman and took her to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where she allegedly refused a breath test.

"She was charged with the outstanding warrants, use unregistered motor vehicle on road, use vehicle on road or road-related area motor vehicle tax not paid, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, refuse to produce driver's licence, state name, address, and refuse or fail to submit to breath test," police said.

The woman was refused bail and was due to face ﻿Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday.

This story was originally published on 9 News and is republished with permission.