Fatal shark attack on dolphin closes Sydney’s northern beaches

Hundreds of swimmers have been cleared from the water after a bottlenose dolphin was fatally wounded by a shark near Manly on Sydney’s northern beaches.

The Northern Beaches Council said lifeguards had closed all beaches between Shelly Beach and Queenscliff Beach as a precaution following multiple shark sightings early on Saturday morning.

A Surf Life Saving NSW spokeswoman said the beaches – which were packed with swimmers for the Manly Surf Open – would remain closed until Sunday as “the assessment’s been made there are too many sharks in the area”.

A Taronga Zoo spokeswoman said the common bottlenose dolphin had sustained severe shark bite wounds to its tail and abdomen. The animal died on the beach from its injuries before Taronga Wildlife Hospital staff arrived.

“The deceased dolphin has since been transported to the Australian Wildlife Registry based at Taronga Wildlife Hospital to undergo a necropsy [animal autopsy],” the spokeswoman said.

Footage shows the injured dolphin struggling to swim before lifeguards and swimmers pulled it onto the beach.

The website Dorsal Watch, which lists shark sightings around the world, said Surf Life Saving NSW reported three 2.5 metre bull sharks were spotted off Shelly Beach shortly before 9am.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the species of shark that was spotted.

The council said lifeguards would continue to monitor the situation and would re-open the beaches when it was safe to do so.

“Council urges any beach goers at Manly to adhere to beach safety warnings and stay out of the water at this time,” the spokeswoman said.