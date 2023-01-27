Watch: Sydney fisherman narrowly avoids being impaled by marlin

A﻿ teen fisherman is lucky not to have been impaled by the bill of a marlin after shock close encounter off the coast of Sydney.

Cooper "Coops" McGlashan, son of well-known angler Al McGlashan, ﻿was 4.8 kilometres off the heads of Sydney Harbour when he and his father hooked up to a juvenile black marlin.

Young McGlashan, just 16, had reeled the fish to the boat and was attempting to grab the leader line when the fish jumped and narrowly missed striking him with its bill.

"I have grabbed the leader, but the fish has decided he wa﻿nts to be in the boat and has come straight for me," Cooper told Today.

READ MORE:

* Marlin jumps in a boat off the Australian coast, injuring brothers

* Fisherman spiked by marlin

* Huge black marlin blows successful fisherman's mind



Thankfully the marlin did not hit anyone on the boat - including the pair's dog Bingo - and was safely released.

﻿Late summer into autumn is the ideal time for anglers off Sydney to catch marlin, as warm currents of water push baitfish down Australia's eastern seaboard.

Al McGlashan/Nine The black marlin narrowly missed Cooper McGlashan as he attempted to hold the leader line to the hook

Black marlin can grow to impressive lengths of up to five metres and can weigh over 700 kg, with anglers likely to hook fish of any size from juveniles to mature adults.﻿

Despite popular opinion a marlin's bill﻿ is not commonly used to "spear" prey, but as a slashing device to disorientate and injure baitfish when passing though a bait ball.

Al McGlashan/Nine The juvenile marlin landed on the stern of the boat before falling back into the water, where it was safely released.

Reported injuries from marlin are uncommon and likely﻿ the result of anglers handling hooked fish in the confined space of a boat.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.