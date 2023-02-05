'Oh, we are going to die today': Sea World helicopter crash survivor recalls moments of terror inside chopper

Warning: The story contains photos that may upset some readers.

Elmarie Steenberg first remembers seeing the blood on her friend’s body, then seeing the sea beneath their Sea World helicopter.

“I was like, ‘Oh, we are going to die today.’”

But Elmarie, her husband Riaan and their friends Edward and Marle Swart are among the nine people who survived the Gold Coast helicopter crash that claimed the lives of four others on January 2.

The New Zealanders had travelled to Australia on Boxing Day for a long-awaited holiday, planning on spending two weeks touring Queensland.

It was the eighth day of their trip when they made a spur of the moment decision to visit Sea World.

They would make another spontaneous decision a few hours later – to take a five-minute joy flight above the theme park.

As their aircraft was coming in to land, another took off nearby – it was only the passengers onboard and witnesses on the ground who realised they were on a collision course.

Supplied via SMH New Zealand friends Elmarie Steenberg (left) with Marle Swart in the aftermath of the Sea World helicopter crash.

“I saw the helicopter underneath me, and then I knew we were in serious trouble,” Elmarie recounts on Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes.

“And I actually said, ‘Please, God, help us.’ And then I heard the explosion.

“I remember I just hid my face. And when I opened my eyes there was nothing in front of me. I looked at Marle and I saw there’s blood running from her.”

Elmarie feared it was the end.

The windscreen and control panel on their helicopter had been obliterated, yet somehow after spinning twice, their pilot managed to guide his aircraft onto a nearby sandbank.

Even then, the danger was far from over.

Supplied via SMH Edward (far back) and Marle Swart with Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg (front right) before the Sea World helicopter tragedy on the Gold Coast.

“I heard everybody screaming, “It’s going to blow! It’s going to blow!” recalls Elmarie.

They watched in horror as the other helicopter crash-landed. The pilot of that aircraft, Ash Jenkinson, was killed, along with three of his passengers; British tourists Diane and Ronald Hughes, and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros.

A month on, the three other survivors from Jenkinson’s helicopter – Vanessa’s 10-year-old son Nicholas Tadros, and Winnie de Silva, 33, and her son Leon, 9, from Geelong – are still in hospital with extensive injuries.

Elmarie and Marle suffered the worst injuries on their helicopter – both requiring surgery to remove thousands of pieces of shattered glass and carbon fibre that had lodged in their bodies.

The two couples spent a number of days being treated at Robina Hospital, but have returned to their Auckland homes, where they spoke with 60 Minutes about the ordeal.

Supplied via SMH Elmarie Steenberg's bloodied, shrapnel-covered legs after the helicopter crash.

“It’s sad. It’s sad, and you’ve got mixed emotions, just acknowledging those people that passed away that day and it could have been so different. It could have been me,” Elmarie says.

The Swarts and the Steenbergs have been interviewed by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau as well as Queensland Police, as both investigate how two helicopters from the same company managed to collide mid-air on a perfectly clear day.

The operator, Sea World Helicopters – a separate company from the theme park – has suspended flights while the investigations take place.