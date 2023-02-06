'Why us?': Kiwi Seaworld crash survivors' guilt

New Zealanders Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg, and Marle and Edward Swart, survived the helicopter crash near Seaworld on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Survivor's guilt is a term that's become much more mainstream in recent years, but if ever anyone wanted to sum it up for someone with a case study, then the Sea World helicopter disaster sadly would be the perfect example.

For Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg and Marle and Edward Swart, somehow they've lived to tell the tale of surviving a mid-air helicopter collision.

It's an extraordinary story of defying the odds, escaping the mangled wreckage of their aircraft after it made a miraculous emergency landing on a sandbank on the Gold Coast.

But any elation they had when they touched down was quickly tempered by looking 50 metres in front of them, and seeing the other helicopter, which had crashed back down to the ground.

In an instant, first responders were performing CPR on several of the passengers pulled from the wreckage, and it was abundantly clear that people had not survived.

“It's the hardest part, and it's very real. The question every day is: ‘Why?’” Marle Swart said.

“Why did we survive? We're just ordinary, boring people. Why us, you know? We're nothing special.”

Supplied via 9 news Elmarie Steenberg and Marle Swart in hospital after the Gold Coast helicopter tragedy.

Four people were killed on the other helicopter: pilot Ash Jenkinson, along with three of his passengers; British tourists Diane and Ronald Hughes, and Sydney mum Vanessa Tadros.

The Swarts and Steenbergs spent several days in Robina Hospital after the crash, with Marle and Elmarie undergoing surgery to remove literally thousands of pieces of glass and carbon fibre that lodged in their bodies.

Weeks after the crash, Elmarie showed a piece of glass a nurse had pulled from her leg the night before.

It was a confronting reminder of the long road to recovery ahead.

Yet the mental scars will no doubt take even longer to heal.

