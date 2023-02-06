Devastated parents pay tribute to 'vibrant daughter' killed in river shark attack

The victim of the fatal shark attack in the Swan River in Perth has been confirmed as Stella Berry, a 16-year-old student.

WA Police Acting Fremantle District Inspector Paul Robinson said authorities believed the teen was jet skiing on the river with friends on Saturday at about 3.20pm (local time) when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins near the old Fremantle traffic bridge.

Her friends witnessed the attack.

Robinson said the Perth teenager was pulled from the water but died at the scene, despite efforts to revive her. It is the first fatal shark attack in the Swan River in 100 years.

READ MORE:

* Witness tells of moments after a shark killed teenage girl in rare river attack

* Teenage girl killed by shark while jet skiing in Australia



In a statement, her heartbroken family said Stella regularly spent days with friends on the river.

“We are devastated and deeply shocked by the loss of our beautiful daughter who was a vibrant and happy girl with plans of living in Europe after school,” they said.

“She had her skippers ticket and often took her friends out on the river for a day of skurfing.”

Friends and family gathered at the scene of the tragedy on Sunday to lay flowers and pay their respects to the teenager.

“It doesn’t feel real because we were all in contact with her less than 24 hours ago and now she’s not here,” friend Teagan McCarthur told 9 News Perth.

Sydney Morning Herald The victim of the fatal shark attack in the Swan River has been confirmed as Stella Berry.

Shenton College principal Michael Morgan said the school’s entire student support team which includes psychologists, chaplains and nurses, would be available to support students as needed.

“I understand and respect that people respond to grief and loss in different ways, and that a loss such as this can trigger a broad range of emotional responses that are not always anticipated or evident,” he said.

“I have personally offered, on behalf of the college, our condolences and support to Stella’s family during this very sad time.”

Scotch College headmaster AJ O’Connell also issued a statement to say Stella was the daughter of Sophie Berry, its middle school dean of teaching and learning.

“As highly respected staff members of both Scotch and MLC, Sophie and Matt’s loss of Stella will be far-reaching,“he said.

“A couple of our young men, friends of Stella were with her at the time of the tragedy and were the first responders.”

He said students would be offered support to cope with the tragic loss.

Experts say bull sharks are known to travel up the river to breed in the summer and can also be attracted by active marine life.

Fisheries minister Don Punch said authorities were still investigating what species of shark was involved in the attack, but said he believed it had most likely come from the ocean, around 2.5 kilometres from the location of the tragedy.

“Most of the risk occurs in the ocean, historically the river has been a low-risk environment,” he said.

“We will do whatever we can in terms of researching what the risks are and what the best way of reducing risk is.”

Fremantle detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.