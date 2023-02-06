Australian boat owner pumps $580 of gas into rod holder instead of fuel tank

A fisherman in Australia is copping flak after he admitted to pumping $580 worth of petrol into the rod holder of his boat instead of the fuel tank.

A video posted to Facebook page Fishing Sy﻿dney shows a man using a hose to wash away fuel as it pours out of the boat and over the concrete at a petrol station on Friday.

The boatie pumped a whopping 231 litres of fuel before realising he’d used the wrong hole and it was all flooding straight out, 9News reports.

“Guys, don't make this mistake ever,” warns the man behind the camera.

READ MORE:

* The forgotten sandwich which cost a traveller $3000

* 'Mobile marijuana unit': Australian teen caught driving 'drug-filled' motorised Esky

* Angry customers berate Woop after Christmas food boxes fail to show

* What should I do if I put the wrong fuel in my car?



“They thought this was the petrol,” he continues, zooming in on the rod holder.

Comments on the post flowed in as fast as the petrol flowed out, some jumping to the man’s defence and others taking the opportunity to poke fun at the poor boatie.

“I always thought this was just an urban myth,” one commenter said.

“Shouldn’t have a boat if you don’t know how to fill up the tank,” another added.

“That’s the same as putting a trout in your milk and saying you didn't realise,” one wrote.

“All the gear, no idea,” another joked.

Screengrab/Nine A man in Sydney accidentally pumped hundreds of litres of fuel into the rod holder on his boat.

“So no fuel cap to remove, shouldn't own a boat or a vehicle with that level of common sense,” one person said, with another adding: “And it took 231 litres to realise!”

Others pointed out the danger, saying: “I hope no one flicks a match down a drain. Every manhole will be sent into orbit.”

But some commenters suggested the mistake wasn’t uncommon.

“You’re not the first and won’t be the last. I feel sorry for your wallet,” one said.

“Not even gonna lie, I did that same thing once,” another admitted.

"I did that once, bloody stainless rod holder right next to my stainless fuel cap. Fortunately only a couple of litres before I realised,” added another sympathetic boatie.