Croatian man who spent 30 years hiding from police after jailbreak wins plea to stay in Australia

A stonemason born overseas who spent almost 30 years a fugitive on Sydney’s northern beaches after using a blade and bolt cutters to escape from Grafton jail will be allowed to stay in Australia.

Darko Desic was released from immigration detention on Monday after Australian authorities agreed to a plea from his legal team to allow him to remain in the country rather than be deported to his country of origin, Croatia, as is the usual practice for convicted felons.

Stonemason Darko Desic was in jail for cannabis cultivation in the early 1990s.

His lawyer, Paul McGirr, said Desic was ecstatic, and in shock. He is now with his friends back in his northern beaches community.

READ MORE:

* Australian fugitive sentenced after 29 years on the run in Sydney

* Fugitive had been sleeping rough in sand dunes before turning himself in after 30 years



“It’s absolutely great news,” McGirr said. “It’s given me confidence in the system, and in the compassion shown by the government.

“It’s a common-sense decision. It appears the immigration department has acted swiftly in granting this man the right to stay in Australia. He wants to take a breath, and see his close friends.”

His real name is Darko Desic, but was known as Dougie during his years on the run. He was in jail for cannabis cultivation in the early 1990s but broke out of Grafton prison with a blade and bolt cutters, fearing he’d be sent to the frontline in war-torn Croatia when he was released.

For almost three decades he laid low on the northern beaches, avoiding anything that would require identification or interaction with authorities; driving, drinking at a club, seeing a doctor. He’d used pliers to pull out his own rotting teeth.

He worked as a labourer and was paid in cash. He lived in a rented room in a share house, which he kept meticulously clean. In his spare time, he played the guitar, meditated and fixed computers he found discarded on the street. He was featured on Australia’s Most Wanted, but no-one around him noticed.

Desic handed himself in to police in September 202l when the pandemic left him without his home and much of his meagre income. He was sent to prison to serve the remaining 19 months of his sentence, plus an extra two months for escaping.

He was released in the final days of last year but sent straight to immigration detention at Villawood.

Peter Rae/Sydney Morning Herald One of the Free Darko signs posted around Sydney’s northern beaches.

Under Australian law, the visas of non-citizens who have served more than 12 months in prison are cancelled. However, the minister can use their discretion, considering the risk someone poses to Australians and the problems the person might face if they are sent home.

Desic’s legal team asked the NSW government for clemency, which it declined. However, its appeal to the federal authorities to use its discretion was granted. His friends supported his release, and a Go Fund Me page raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The 65-year-old came to Australia in the 1980s, sponsored by a distant relative. After a brief marriage, he became a resident.

He spent time on the northern beaches then moved to Kempsey on the NSW north coast. It was there he was arrested for growing and possessing cannabis, and sentenced to three and a half years in the notorious Goulburn jail.

Midway through his sentence, Desic’s thoughts turned to escape. It wasn’t jail that bothered him, his friend Scott Matthewson said, but the thought of what might come after, if he was sent back to war-torn Croatia where men his age were dying on the front lines of battle.

AFP Desic was partway through his prison sentence when he escaped.

His plan involved escaping through the barred window. He practised falling and rolling from the top bunk. He also ran around the yard, working on his endurance.

Desic stole a hacksaw and bolt cutter, and, when the wind and rain were wild enough to drown out the sound, would hang by one arm at the top of his window, sawing the bar with the other. Eventually, he was able to pull the bar down and climb through. He shimmied along the window ledge and dropped two storeys, rolling as he hit the ground to avoid injury.

He lived in the bushes, blackening his prison-green overalls with mud and charcoal to camouflage himself. After a few, freezing days, he stuck his thumb out next to the highway and the first car picked him up. It was going to Avalon.

He kept to himself for decades, telling only one trusted friend about his past.