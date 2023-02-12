Woman charged after allegedly biting flight attendant

Officers conducted the blitz from December 20 to January 29.

A 78-year-old woman who allegedly bit the arm of an attendant, while on a flight has been charged over the alleged assault.

The woman was arrested during a police blitz, which targeted illegal behaviour in Australia's major airports during the busy holiday season.﻿

The woman was one of 49 travellers charged under the crackdown by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) from December 20 to January 29.

Police said the woman was on ﻿board a flight from New Zealand to the Gold Coast on January 29 when she allegedly struck another passenger in the face during an argument on board the aircraft.

READ MORE:

* 'Homophobic' first-class passenger arrested in flight attendant assault in US

* Man who exposed buttocks on flight charged for plane ruckus

* Angry maskless flyer in US faces $45k fine for violent outburst

* 'Drunk' passenger causes flight U-turn to Perth



The woman allegedly bit the arm of the flight attendant who had attempted to ﻿intervene in the dispute.

She is scheduled to appear in court in April.

The operation named, Operation Sleigh, was aimed to eliminate offensive, disruptive and illegal behaviour in the air and on the ground.

Another 24 people were handed infringement notices for intoxication, offensive and disorderly behaviour, creating a disturbance and failing to comply with directions from airline staff.

The targeted operation was sparked after authorities responded to about 20,000 incidents at AFP-protected airports across Australia last year.

More ﻿than 360 people were charged with about 520 offences at airports during 2022.

AFP Commander Geoff Turner said an increase in bad passenger behaviour had been identified during Operation Sleigh, compared to the same holiday period last year.

“In recent months we have seen thousands more passengers travelling through airports across Australia, as state and international borders reopened after the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions," Turner said.

"The AFP was more than prepared to manage the expected spike in passenger numbers, with increased patrols resulting in teams responding to a range of incidents to assist the travelling public across the country."

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.