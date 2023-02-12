Thirty-year-old VHS tape led to sexual assault charges, Australian court told

An alleged sexual assault from the 1990s was uncovered decades later when a woman found a videotape in her garage depicting her estranged husband assaulting an unknown woman, a court has heard.

A man, who cannot be named, is facing trial in the New South Wales District Court accused of setting up a camera and filming himself assaulting a woman some time between October 1991 and March 1993. He has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

In an opening statement to a jury last week, Crown prosecutor Alex Morris said the woman, then aged in her 20s, agreed to have dinner with the man, where he repeatedly asked her to have sex. She declined, the prosecutor said, and as the night went on she started to feel woozy after drinking orange juice.

Morris said the woman’s last memory of that evening was going to the man’s home at Liverpool in Sydney’s south-west because he said his father was unwell, and she thought something might have been wrong.

It is alleged the man assaulted the woman for about 40 minutes during the hour-long video, calling her a slut and a bitch and threatening to have anal sex with her if she didn’t hug and kiss him.

The prosecutor said the woman appeared to suspect a video recorder was in the room, but the man repeatedly denied that he was filming, saying: “I swear it’s not taped”.

Morris said the footage depicted the woman, who looked like she was affected by a substance, sometimes crying out in pain and physically resisting the man, telling him “don’t touch me” and “please, stop it, just leave me alone”.

He said the woman had no independent recollection of what is shown in the footage and no memory of how she got home that night.

The trial is ongoing.

It is alleged the man phoned the woman in early 1993 and told her there was a video of them having sex, threatening to show it to people if she didn’t have sex with him again.

In 2009, the court was told, the man’s estranged wife was looking through the garage of their home while they were in the process of separating and found a VHS labelled “big mama”. She watched the video, Morris said, recognising her husband and an unknown woman.

The VHS was copied onto a DVD and was eventually handed to police in 2015, the jury was told. Detectives managed to identify the woman shown in the video and the man was arrested in 2016.

Morris said the Crown case is that the woman did not consent to any sexual intercourse, and the man either knew she did not consent or was reckless about her consent.

The court was closed last week for the video to be played and for the woman to give evidence. The man’s barrister is expected to address the jury later in the trial.

The trial continues.