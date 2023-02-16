Queensland shooting declared a terrorist attack

The shooting by Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train, who gunned down two police officers and a neighbour on a rural Queensland property last year, has been deemed a terrorist attack motivated by religious extremism, police have confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said the Trains, who shot constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold and local man Alan Dare at Wieambilla on December 12, “acted as an autonomous cell and executed a religiously motivated terrorist attack”.

Linford said in the nine-week investigation since the shooting, police had identified that the Trains subscribed to a Christian extremist ideology, or pre-millennialism.

“I’m not an expert in that but it has basic interpretation... that Christ will return to the Earth for 1000 [years] and provide peace and prosperity,” Linford said.

READ MORE:

* Alan Dare, neighbour killed in Queensland shooting, gets hero’s farewell

* Queensland shooters referenced New Zealand 'baby blood' case prior to executions

* ‘Apocalypse and fear’: Daughter shares troubled mindset of Australian police killers

* Queensland shooter was wanted on outstanding warrant before siege



She said they also found Stacey’s diary, which had entries dating back a few years, and there were several catalysts before the attack, including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, global conflicts and social disparity.

The Trains had regularly made notes on Bible verses, Linford said.

“In some of them, I’m not going to go through the different wordings of things that we saw recorded, but what we can see is where they’ve actually labelled a script from a Bible and made notations around it and there are multiple places where they’ve done that,” she said.

Linford compared the shooting to the 1993 Waco massacre in Texas, saying this was the first time a Christian extremist attack had occurred on Australian soil.

Sydney Morning Herald Nathaniel, Stacey and Gareth Train held extremist religious views, police have determined.

At the time of the Wieambilla attack, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said police went there for a welfare check for Nathaniel, who had disappeared from New South Wales, and there were no immediate threats to police.

Nathaniel had been a teacher in NSW, before leaving his job and partner and moving to live with his ex-wife Stacey, who had begun a relationship with Gareth.

The brothers’ estranged father is a Christian pastor who had not seen his sons for years.

The Trains, who referred to police as “monsters and demons”, had initially been thought to be sovereign citizens, which Linford said was an understandable characterisation at the time, given the family displayed typical traits including anti-government views and withdrawal from society.

SMH The house in Wieambilla, Queensland, where police and a neighbour were killed on Monday before a siege saw ended in the Train trio being shot dead.

She said police had also found “significant evidence of advance preparation and planning” before the shootout.

“To give you some idea of what that looked like, on the property there were camouflage hides, where we believed periodically one of the three members would lie in wait,” she said, adding the Trains also had camouflage clothing and there were “well-worn tracks” between the hides.

“There were multiple erected barriers, some of those were dirt mounds, some of those were logs.

“They had CCTV footage. The gates were locked. They had mirrors on trees – we suspect that was to help alert them if vehicles were travelling down the road.

Sydney Morning Herald From left: Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold, who were killed in the Wieambilla shooting, and constables Randall Kirk and Keely Brough, who survived the incident.

“They had radios. We even located a trapdoor under the house which might have enabled an easy escape.”

Police also found six firearms on the property.

Linford said a Chinchilla police officer had earlier attended the property, but because the gate was locked, he wrote a note and waved at the Trains’ cameras to alert them before putting his contact details in their mailbox.

He later called them, Linford said, and then went back to the property a week later, where he found the note still in the mailbox.

“So that led him to believe that no one was at the property and as a consequence that’s why a warrant was issued for Nathaniel over the firearm offences,” Linford said.

While the Trains acted alone, Linford said the family had posted on social media, and people in the US had responded.

Linford said Queensland police had also met with the FBI and provided information to them.

More than 190 statements have been taken by police and the coroner will investigate the deaths and the liaison between NSW and Queensland police.