Watch: Two men plucked from ocean after clinging to chilly bin for hours

Two fishermen were left floating in the Pacific ocean after their boat capsized and sunk 15 kilometres from the coast of Australia.

The boat was hit by a rogue wave, flipping it and casting brothers Nathan Neill and Cameron Neill into the ocean. As the vessel sunk, they were able to activate their emergency beacon and put their life jackets on.

The brothers spent the next four hours clinging to their chilly bin and swimming about seven kilometres towards the Queensland shore, before a LifeFlight rescue helicopter flew to their coordinates and hoisted them out of the water.

