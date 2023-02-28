US clears Australia to acquire new long-range missiles

It is one of the first major arms sales since the Australian Defence Force changed its posture to focus on long-range strike capabilities to deter enemies further from its shores. (file photo)

Advanced guided missiles that have the capability to home in on enemy targets have been approved for sale to Australia.

It is one of the first major arms sales since the Australian Defence Force changed its posture to focus on long-range strike capabilities to deter enemies further from its shores.

The first three of 40 US-made Black Hawk helicopters are also slated to arrive by the end of June.

The United States Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress it had approved a potential deal worth up to US$506 million (NZ$821 million) overnight.

The Australian government requested up to 63 long-range guided missiles and up to 20 air-training missiles as well as training dummy missiles and support equipment.

The missiles are designed to destroy enemy air defence systems and radar in order to protect Australian aircraft.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images The Strix armed VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Uncrewed Air System (UAS) by BAE Systems Australia.

"It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability," the US agency said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Australia's capability to meet current and future threats."

The US says Australia will have no problem integrating its weapons into its defence force.

A new, lethal drone could also be in local production in the next three years as the Australian Defence Force ramps up its capabilities to prepare for heightened tensions in the Pacific.

BAE Systems Australia unveiled the armed drone at the Avalon air show as defence chiefs focus on air power.

The drone is reportedly small enough to fit in a shipping container but will still be able to carry deadly payloads of 100kg.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images The drone (in the background) is reportedly small enough to fit in a shipping container but will still be able to carry deadly payloads of 100kg.

Chief executive Ben Hudson said the drone would position Australia to tackle current and future threats.

"One of the key things 'Strix' does is it takes off vertically then transitions to be a conventional aircraft," he told Sky News.

"So you combine all the benefits of a helicopter with all the range, speed and payload benefits of a conventional aircraft. That's unique and it's an Australian innovation."

The air show has brought almost 800 companies from more than 50 countries to Victoria to show off cutting-edge defence technology.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the air show was a remarkable display of air and space capabilities.

"In the Indo-Pacific, China is driving the largest conventional military build-up we've seen anywhere in the world since the Second World War and much of this build-up is opaque," he said.

China and Russia weren't invited to the air show.

Marles branded 2023 a consequential year for defence as the government prepares to unveil the findings of a review and announce a pathway to acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

The defence strategic review will be released in April.