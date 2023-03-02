No action to be taken against family of vaping baby: Australian police

Footage of a 10-month-old boy inhaling a vape was uploaded to social media this week.

Australian Police say no action will be taken against the family of a 10-month-old boy who was videoed inhaling a vape after investigating the disturbing footage uploaded to social media this week.

The video, taken in Kempsey on the NSW Mid North Coast, shows two carers laughing while handing the baby a yellow vape.

NSW Police said they attended the boy’s home after being alerted to the footage, which was originally obtained by Seven News.

“Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District attended a home in Kempsey [on Tuesday] following a concern-for-welfare report regarding a 10-month-old boy,” a statement from police said.

“Police have now spoken with the child’s family and – following advice provided by with medical professionals and other governmental agencies – no further police action will be taken.”

The Department of Family and Community Services said they had been notified of the incident by police.

Alarming data recently released by the New South Wales poisons information centre reveals the shocking number of kids being exposed to toxic vape chemicals.

In the footage, uploaded to social media site Snapchat, one of the carers asks the baby “Do you wanna try?” before holding the vape to the boy’s mouth.

The boy can then be seen inhaling and exhaling the vapour while coughing.

Health experts have long warned of the health risk of vaping, particular on children and teenagers.

In September 2020, the intensive care unit at the Children’s Hospital at Randwick treated the country’s first case of vape-induced lung disease, as it was reported in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Toxicologist Betty Chan, who treated the 15-year-old patient, told the Herald and The Age last year that lung injuries were at the extreme end of damage that vaping can do to a child’s physical health, but other risks were more common.

“The immediate risk is that it can increase the incidence of bronchitis and asthma,” she said, noting that studies abroad had found associations between vaping and other substance use.

In a 2020 study of 52 e-liquids, researchers from Curtin University and the Telethon Kids Institute found all contained at least one chemical that had unknown effects on respiratory health, with some using up to 18 chemicals in this category.

“We do not yet understand enough about what you are doing to your body when you vape,” Dr Chan said.