Sydney reaches hottest day in two years as almost 40 fires burn across NSW

Sydney has recorded its hottest day in more than two years as a heatwave wreaks havoc across New South Wales.

The NSW Rural Fire Service issued two emergency alerts on Monday afternoon and warned almost 40 bush and grass fires were burning across the state as temperatures continue to soar.

Sydney’s Observatory Hill recorded 37.6C at 4.30pm on Monday (local time), smashing the 37.1C mark set on January 26, 2021. In Penrith, 39.9C was recorded at 3.30pm.

The extreme heat is the result of a low-pressure trough and hot northerly winds which have elevated the risk of fires, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Monday.

Residents in Tambaroora, a town between Mudgee and Bathurst, and Toongi, about 20km south of Dubbo, have been told to take shelter as it is too late to leave.

In Tambaroora, fire is threatening homes and a large air tanker has been brought in to get it under control.

The NSW RFS Bathurst Brigade posted to social media to warn drivers to keep clear of the area.

“It’s going to be a long day for all crews on scene,” the statement said. “We still have crew in Bathurst to assist with anything that pops up.”

Nick Moir/Sydney Morning Herald A bushfire started by lightning in NSW makes a strong run under gusty, hot conditions.

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd said Monday’s extreme weather would bring with it the greatest fire risk since the 2020 Black Summer fires.

A total fire ban is in place for the Greater Hunter, North Western, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, Northern Slopes and the upper and lower Central West Plains.

“This is probably the broadest area of total fire bans [for] a number of years,” Shepherd said.

Meanwhile, in the city, Sydney has officially reached its hottest day in more than two years.

Over coming days, Sydney will remain in the 30s as the heatwave continues. The Tuesday forecast predicts tops of 34C in the city and 36C in Penrith. Wednesday is forecast to reach 30C in the city and 31C in Penrith.

A cool change is likely to come through by Thursday, which is forecast to reach 26C in the city and 29C in Penrith.

Weather bureau meteorologist Sally Scully said it was not unusual for autumn to have hot days, and the season would feature fluctuating temperatures.

“Hot and windy conditions are expected to persist, particularly [in] eastern NSW, with relief on its way on Wednesday into Thursday,” she said.

The reason Sydney and greater NSW are so hot is largely due to events inland, Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said.

“Over the last couple of weeks, much of inland Australia has been relatively cloud-free – that’s allowed the heat to build up over the interior,” he said.

“What’s drawn the heat to NSW and Sydney is a low-pressure trough that’s drawing hot northerly winds ahead of it.”