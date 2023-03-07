Pilot might not have made taxiing call before Sea World helicopter crash

One of the pilots of two Sea World helicopters that crashed on the Gold Coast, Australia killing four people, might not have made a taxiing call before taking off, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau says.

The Atsb has handed down a preliminary report into the crash, which killed pilot Ash Jenkinson, British couple Ron and Diane Hughes, and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros at the Broadwater on January 2, after the two helicopters collided near the resort and theme park.

Other passengers in the helicopters, including Tadros’ son, Nicholas, 10, were rushed to hospital. Nicholas was initially in a critical condition but survived after his lungs were flooded with aviation fuel.

Another boy, nine-year-old Leon de Silva, and his mother Winnie, from Melbourne, were seriously injured and remained in hospital, but also slowly recovered.

READ MORE:

* 'Why us?': Kiwi Seaworld crash survivors' guilt

* 'Oh, we are going to die today': Sea World helicopter crash survivor recalls moments of terror inside chopper

* Boy off life support and 'responding well' after Gold Coast helicopter crash

* Sea World helicopter crash: Video shows looming danger, then moment of impact



The Atsb’s Angus Mitchell said on Tuesday morning (local time) the bureau was yet to determine if Jenkinson had made a taxiing call before taking off.

Jenkinson, a highly commended pilot with more than 6200 hours of flying experience who had flown helicopters during bushfires and floods to help victims, was the chief pilot at Sea World Helicopters since 2019.

The Atsb earlier said the two helicopters had collided while Jenkinson was taking off, and another, piloted by his colleague Michael James, was about to land.

The crash unfolded in about 20 seconds some 250 metres in the air, according to the initial information provided by the Atsb, with the main rotor blade of Jenkinson’s helicopter colliding with the front cockpit of the descending helicopter on the left side.

CH9 via AP The wreckage of one of the helicopters.

James was able to safely land his chopper, as dozens of members of the public rushed to help the passengers.

Mitchell said the bureau was analysing the radio calls, and reports from passengers in James’ helicopter, who reported seeing other passengers boarding Jenkinson’s chopper as it prepared to depart.

Mitchell said it was James’ belief Jenkinson’s helicopter would pass behind them, and he did not recall Jenkinson making a standard taxiing call to signal his intent to take off.

“This does not necessarily mean that a taxiing call was not made,” Mitchell said.

“The Atsb investigation will undertake a detailed analysis of the nature of the radio calls that were made.”