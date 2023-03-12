Inside the high-tech fight to keep drugs off Australian streets

Australian Border Force superintendent Tori Rosemond (left) and officers Joel Scantlebury and Steven Psiroukis at the agencyâs headquarters at Melbourne Airport.

Inside a shed in Melbourne’s outer suburbs, senior Australian Border Force officer Joel Scantlebury inspects a shipment of coffee beans that has arrived in Victoria by courier from a country in East Africa earlier that morning.

Hidden inside resealed coffee packets nestled in a sea of used clothes and shoes are three black plastic bags filled with white crystals. A chemical analysis of the substance, known as a NIK test, immediately returns a positive result for drugs.

“You can see it’s slowly changing colour,” Scantlebury says of the liquid inside the vial of the NIK test he is holding.

Scantlebury has snapped the vial like a glow stick, spilling the solution into a bag, which contains crystal fragments from the parcel. The liquid has turned a vibrant cobalt blue, which indicates the presence of methamphetamine.

The parcel was sent to the agency’s facility near Melbourne Airport earlier that morning after it raised a series of red flags among the border security officers scanning newly arrived international cargo at the courier’s depot.

One of the key giveaways was a commercial invoice typed up on Google Docs where the name of the intended recipient was misspelt. The fact the commercial parcel included used clothing and footwear also aroused suspicion.

The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were given an exclusive tour of the facility on Thursday to see how Australian Border Force officials are tackling an unprecedented wave of illicit drugs making its way to Australian shores.

Officers have intercepted more than 10 tonnes of illicit substances bound for the black market since July, including record shipments of cocaine, meth, MDMA, heroin and cannabis smuggled into Australia by air and sea.

Border Force is now bracing for a year of “bumper” drug seizures and predicts the current spike in detections will extend beyond the usual summer and festival season bump to become a year-round feature.

“From what we’ve seen, we are going to hit bumper amounts this year. We are on target to go above and beyond any detections that we’ve had,” said Tori Rosemond, a Border Force superintendent based in Melbourne.

“We’re not seeing it slow down. It peaked in the November, December, and January mark, and it’s still at those peaks.”

Rosemond said wastewater testing indicated drug consumption levels remained roughly similar, which meant law-enforcement agencies were stopping most shipments at the border, or before they even made their way to Australia.

Wayne Taylor/Sydney Morning Herald Senior Australian Border Force officer Joel Scantlebury examines a bag full of crystal meth hidden inside coffee packets.

Most of the drug shipments were hidden inside household items being transported by air cargo such as pumps, lamps, baby carriers and ink cartridges but Rosemond said some crooks were becoming more brazen in their attempts to smuggle drugs, sending them inside a parcel without attempting to disguise them.

Traffickers have previously soaked drugs into clothing, hidden narcotics in car parts, filled more than 1600 mustard bottles with liquid methamphetamine, smuggled 300kg of MDMA inside bottles of 2016 Bordeaux wine, and replaced the contents of cereal boxes with cannabis.

But Rosemond said officers were so experienced in detecting narcotics, they could guess what kind of drug was hidden inside a parcel by looking at an X-ray image of the cargo.

Border Force uses tricolour X-ray machines similar to those found in airport terminals. Different materials show up in different colours when they are scanned: orange for organic substances, blue for metal, and green for mixed materials.

That means crooks attempting to smuggle drugs by wrapping them in aluminium foil or hiding them inside a car engine are destined to fail. An X-ray will show a dark block in a sea of blue, leading authorities to the haul.

The images also highlight changes in density and composition, which makes it easier for officers to detect if the liquid inside bottles has been replaced with another substance such as liquid MDMA or meth.

Wayne Taylor/Sydney Morning Herald Senior Australian Border Force officer Joel Scantlebury scans a parcel suspected of containing narcotics.

Rosemond said known narco-states often shipped the goods through a third country in a bid to avoid suspicion, but she said better co-operation with law-enforcement agencies overseas had improved the chances of detection.

“I don’t think anything surprises us any more, to be honest. We are open to finding it in anything and everything,” Rosemond said.

“People are confident they are going to get through, and they’re just not going to get it past.”

As Scantlebury places the coffee packets through the conveyer belt of the mobile X-ray machine the team has set up for us in the car park, the computer screen comes alive with a granulated orange image of the bags.

It only takes one glance at the screen to spot the hidden drugs. The black bag of crystal meth appears on the screen as a dark orange mass surrounded by a sea of lighter, less dense coffee beans.

Scantlebury and fellow officer Steven Psiroukis repackage the coffee shipment and seal it using evidence tape. It will now be up to the Australian Federal Police to investigate where the parcel came from and its intended target in Australia.