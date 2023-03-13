Man found dead after shots fired at police during 12-hour stand off in Queensland

A man has been found dead ﻿after a tense 12-hour standoff with police at a home in Queensland's north, which led to police warning residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

Police declared about 7.30am this morning (local time) that a 50-year-old man had been found dead at a property on Elphinstone Drive in Kirwan, near Townsville.

The man had barricaded himself inside the property about 8pm yesterday after police responded "to reports of a dis﻿turbance".

The man had allegedly fired several shots, which hit police cars, another car and surrounding houses.﻿

Police made an emergency declaration, under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA)﻿, just before 9pm last night, setting up roadblocks.

Residents within the exclusion area were told remain indoors with doors locked﻿, with police also requesting those outside the zone to stay there, including keeping any aircraft landed.

Queensland police made an emergency declaration in Kirwan just before 9pm last night.

Police negotiators were on scene throughout the night attempting to diffuse the situation. ﻿

Officers moved in on the home about 6.45am, finding the man dead.

﻿A crime scene has been declared at the property.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner and ﻿Ethical Standards Command will overview the incident.

No other persons were physically injured during the incident.

