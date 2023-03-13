Australian toddler hospitalised after being allegedly left in bus for five hours

An Australian toddler has been hospitalised after she was allegedly left in a daycare bus for up to five hours.

Alyza, three, is regularly picked up by bus from her Shepparton home in north-central Victoria and taken to Lulla’s Children and Family Centre about three kilometres away.

On Friday, Alyza’s dad, Braiden, put her on the bus outside their home at 9.15am and said goodbye.

Just after 3pm the family received a call to say Alyza was being rushed to hospital by ambulance.

The family alleged the daycare centre told them a staff member had discovered Alyza in the bus some time that afternoon.

“She still would have been strapped into the car seat,” Alyza’s mum, Skye Seadon, said.

“When they pulled her out of the kindy bus they stripped her off and put her in the shower.”

Alyza was treated for dehydration and kept overnight in Goulburn Valley Hospital.

“When I arrived at the hospital her temperature was 38.4 degrees or something like that,” Seadon said.

“It was very, very high.”

Seadon said she had been contacted by the childcare centre’s director but was yet to receive a sufficient explanation as to exactly what occurred.

“I know there’s a clipboard there and I’m pretty sure the kids do get marked off when they get picked up,” she said.

“I don’t know but it does need to be explained.”

9News has contacted the centre but has not received a formal response.

Alyza just clams up when asked about what happened, her parents claim, and is struggling to sleep after the incident.

“Little bit of issues with her sleep but hopefully we can get through that,” Seadon said.

Nine Lulla’s Children and Family Centre in Shepparton, Victoria.

The family is still trying to fathom how the little girl was allegedly forgotten and left inside the bus for up to five hours.

“I just keep thinking to myself like how can you leave a kid in a kindy bus? How do you forget that?” Seadon said.

Victoria Police has confirmed it is investigating a report of a child being left on a vehicle at a facility in Shepparton on Friday.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.