Sea World helicopter crash survivor Nicholas Tadros speaks for first time after amputation

A 10-year-old Sydney boy injured when two helicopters collided mid-air at Sea World on the Gold Coast two months ago has given his first television interview.

Nicholas Tadros has been fighting for his life in hospital, undergoing numerous operations including one to amputate his right leg.

His mother, Vanessa Tadros, 36, died in the crash, along with British newlyweds Ron and Diane Hughes and pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40.

Speaking to A Current Affair, Nicholas thanked the public for their outpouring of support and said he was “getting better”.

His father, Simon Tadros, has been by his son’s hospital bed every day of his recovery and said it was “priceless” to see Nicholas smiling again.

"He's out of ICU now and he's not connected to any more pumps or, you know, machines," Simon said.

"(His) feeding tube's out … (he's) got more freedom, he's more mobile."

Nicholas said his health had improved since he had the operation to amputate his leg.

“My kidneys have woken up and ... all my blood test results have come back really good,” he told A Current Affair, adding that he was looking forward to eating McDonald’s again.

Nicholas said he expects to have a prosthetic leg fitted in the next few weeks.

The boy’s progress will be a huge relief for his father, who previously shared the “daily struggle” of grieving for his wife while supporting his seriously injured son in hospital.

The family from Sydney was holidaying on the Gold Coast at the time of the crash. Simon said a fear of heights stopped him from joining his wife and son on the Sea World helicopter.

The Air Transport Safety Bureau is probing the crash and expects to complete its investigation in 2024.