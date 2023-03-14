Australia to buy US nuclear-powered submarines under Aukus deal

Australia will buy at least three and up to five nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States in an effort to modernise its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia will also begin regularly hosting US nuclear-powered submarines within five years, and embedding its military personnel with the US and UK navies, as it begins the process of establishing its own industry.

US President Joe Biden has stressed that the submarines, provided under the trilateral security pact known as Aukus, would be “nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed”.

“These boats will not have any nuclear weapons of any kind of them,” he said during a news conference held by the leaders of Australia, the US and the UK in San Diego on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* The long-awaited Aukus submarine announcement is imminent. What should we expect?

* Australia to buy up to five nuclear submarines from the US in landmark Aukus deal

* 'US and UK must stop': Chinese diplomat warns New Zealand audience of Australia's nuclear ambitions

* China and Australia are starting to get along. Will AUKUS torpedo it?



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the agreement “represents the biggest single investment in Australia’s defence capability in all of our history.”

He noted it was “the first time in 65 years, and only the second time in history, that the United States has shared its nuclear propulsion technology, and we thank you for it”.

Australia is also to begin the process of building its own fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines in Adelaide. They are set to begin service in the 2040s with a cost ranging from A$268 billion (NZ$287b) to A$368b up to 2055.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Aukus “the most significant multilateral defence partnership in generations”. He said the UK would share its 60 years of experience running its own submarine fleet with Australian engineers “so they can build their own”.

Evan Vucci/AP Anthony Albanese shakes hands with Joe Biden in San Diego, California.

In a joint statement before the formal announcement, the leaders said their countries had worked for decades to sustain peace, stability and prosperity around the globe, including in the Indo-Pacific.

“We believe in a world that protects freedom and respects human rights, the rule of law, the independence of sovereign states, and the rules-based international order,” they said in the statement.

“The steps we are announcing today will help us to advance these mutually beneficial objectives in the decades to come,” they said.

Stefan Rousseau The leaders of Australia, the US and the UK at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, California.

The secretly brokered Aukus deal included the Australian government’s cancellation of a $106b contract for a French-built fleet of conventional submarines, which sparked a diplomatic row within the Western alliance that took months to mend.

China has argued that the Aukus deal violates the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. It contends that the transfer of nuclear weapons materials from a nuclear-weapon state to a non-nuclear-weapon state is a “blatant” violation of the spirit of the pact.

Australian officials have pushed back against the criticism, arguing that they are working to acquire nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed, submarines.

“The question is really how does China choose to respond because Australia is not backing away from what it sees to be doing in its own interests here,” said Charles Edel, a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

“I think that from Beijing’s perspective they’ve already counted out Australia as a wooable mid-country. It seemed to have fully gone into the US camp.”