Watch: Video captures close call after man steps on venomous snake

An Australian man got the fright of his life after accidentally stepping on a venomous snake in his front yard.

Arvind Atri was on the phone when he stepped outside his Melbourne house and stood on a copperhead snake that was pressed up against his front door.

Atri ran into the front yard to avoid the metre-long reptile, while the snake disappeared out of sight.

"I stepped and it felt like some sort of rubber and I saw it and it was like a metre long snake next to me," he told 9 News.

"﻿It was such a scary experience, I made sure the door was closed and ran."

After making sure his kids were safe inside the house, Atri then called local snake catcher Mark Pelley to come and remove the snake from the property.

CCTV captured the close call, with the snake catcher Pelley calling Atri a “very lucky man” and recommended that he buy a lottery ticket.

