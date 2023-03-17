'A rare call for us': Woman hospitalised after being bitten by blue-ringed octopus in Australia

A woman has been taken to hospital after being bitten on the stomach twice by a blue-ringed octopus in Sydney’s lower north shore on Thursday.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was swimming at Chinamans Beach in Mosman and picked up a shell. The octopus fell out of the shell and bit her on the stomach.

She was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Christian Holmes said the incident was extremely rare for paramedics.

“A blue-ringed octopus bite is a rare call for us, but they are extremely venomous,” he said.

“The patient was experiencing some abdominal pain around the bite site so paramedics applied pressure and a cold compress before taking her to hospital to be monitored and treated for further symptoms.”

NSW AMBULANCE The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Blue-ringed octopuses are considered to be one of the most dangerous sea animals in the world and have killed at least three people, the Australian Institute of Marine Science website states.