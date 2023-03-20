Australian state to ban Nazi salutes after far-right rally

Neo-Nazis marched on Spring Street in Melbourne on the weekend.

Victoria will strengthen its anti-vilification laws to ban the Nazi salute following the far-right protest that occurred at Parliament House on Saturday, Attorney-General Jacyln Symes has confirmed.

“The behaviour we saw on the weekend was disgraceful and cowardly,” Victoria’s top lawmaker said in a statement.

“It’s clear this symbol is being used to incite hatred not just towards Jewish people but our LGBTQI+ community and other minority groups.

“Victorians have zero tolerance of this behaviour and so do we. That’s why we’ll expand our nation-leading legislation banning the Nazi Hakenkreuz to include the Nazi salute – because everyone deserves to feel safe, welcome and included in Victoria.”

It’s not known when exactly the legislation will be brought before parliament. However, the draft laws already have the support of Opposition Leader John Pesutto.