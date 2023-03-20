Former Australian SAS soldier arrested for alleged war crime in Afghanistan

A former Australian special forces soldier has been charged with war crimes in Afghanistan.

Oliver Schulz, 41, was arrested on Monday morning by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in the New South Wales southern highlands, the first member of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to be charged with war crimes in the civilian court system.

The AFP said in a statement it will be alleged that Schulz murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defence Force.

The AFP said he was charged in Cooma, via Queanbeyan on Monday afternoon.

Schulz, who was featured in a 2020 Four Corners story about alleged war crimes, is scheduled to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday morning.

Police said the arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Office of the Special Investigator, which is investigating allegations arising from the Brereton Report into alleged war crimes committed by ADF personnel during the war in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

Schulz was charged with one count of War Crime–Murder, which has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The next hearing is on May 16 at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court.