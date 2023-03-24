Australian senator Lidia Thorpe says she was 'pulverised by police' at Posie Parker rally

Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he is seeking urgent advice from the Federal Police commissioner after independent senator Lidia Thorpe was tackled by an officer after trying to confront an anti-trans rally outside Parliament House.

Thorpe, clad in an Aboriginal flag, chanted “you are not welcome here” as she tried to intervene in the small rally as controversial anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull spoke.

Dreyfus said the footage of Thorpe going to the ground after being grabbed by a police officer on the parliament lawn was “concerning”, while Thorpe’s former Greens’ colleagues have also sought a briefing from police as soon as possible about the clash.

“I have sought urgent advice from the Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police. The AFP has announced it has referred the incident to the AFP’s professional standards command for investigation,” Dreyfus said.

Thorpe was tackled by a security guard and a police officer as she strode towards Keen-Minshull. The guard blocked her passage while the officer is seen to grab the Senator and forcefully pulled her backwards.

Footage shot by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age also appears to show one of Keen-Minshull’s supporters, wearing a red “Let Women Speak” vest, grabbing and pulling Thorpe just before the senator fell heavily to the ground. Comment has been sought via Keen-Minshull’s website.

Thorpe then crawled out of the fray and joined a large counter-protest of trans-rights activists.

After the incident, Thorpe said she was “pulverised by the police for simply telling that person that they are not allowed to be here”.

“We do not tolerate this kind of filth being on Ngunnawal and Ngambri country, let alone, the Nazi support that these people have,” she said.

“They are racist, they are homophobic, they are destroying people’s lives and this country should be ashamed that they even let people like this into this country.

“So I’ve been assaulted by the police today as a sovereign Gunnai Gunditjmara DjabWurrung woman and the police need to answer for the assault, but also this government needs to answer why these people are allowed into this country.”

THE AGE Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe tried to get to the microphone at the rally in Canberra before being pulled away.

Thorpe said she needed to seek medical attention and returned to Parliament House. A large contingent of police officers kept both protests separated.

Keen-Minshull, who also goes by the name Posie Parker, headlined a rally in Melbourne on Saturday gatecrashed by neo-Nazis.

Keen-Minshull denied associating with neo-Nazis and criticised those men who attended and performed the Hitler salute outside Victoria’s state parliament. They prompted fierce condemnation in federal parliament this week, and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton attempted to ban Nazi symbols in a private member’s bill on Wednesday.

The attempt was shut down by the government, which is already considering a ban on Nazi symbols.

Of Thursday’s incident, Greens leader Adam Bandt said, “this is very concerning to see. The AFP needs to explain how this occurred.”

The party’s justice spokesman David Shoebridge said they had sought an urgent briefing from police “about the use of force towards Senator Thorpe that saw her thrown to the ground”.

“We need to ensure police are de-escalating violence at rallies and never add to the potential for physical confrontation,” Shoebridge said in a statement.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts were in attendance and spoke at the rally, while United Australia Party senator Ralph Babet also attended. Greens senators Janet Rice and David Shoebridge were seen at a counter-protest alongside trans rights demonstrators.

Liberal senator Claire Chandler said she was due to attend Keen-Minshull’s rally this week but pulled out due to safety fears.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/Sydney Morning Herald After the incident, Thorpe joined a counter-protest of trans-rights activists at the front of Parliament House.

Babet, who was close by when the incident unfolded, said Thorpe “is a valued member of the crossbench and she has the right to have her voice heard”.

“She was after all elected by the people of Victoria to represent them,” he said, but declined to comment on the actions of police given the incident was under review.

However, a spokesperson for Hanson said it was the senator’s observation that Thorpe deliberately went to ground, “a common protest tactic”.

Independent Wentworth MP Allegra Spender said the “anti-trans protests seem designed to generate outrage and violence, and pull our community apart”.

“I was very concerned to see videos of Senator Thorpe being pulled to the ground by the police and this should absolutely be investigated by the AFP,” she said.

The AFP released a statement saying “the interactions between the AFP and protesters will be reviewed, and an incident has been referred to the AFP’s Professional Standards Command”.

Keen-Minchull later published a mocking tweet, using video of Thorpe published at the event, saying, “You didn’t have to kneel, I’m not royalty.”

Later, Thorpe released a statement criticising the high-profile announcement on the wording of the Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum, which occurred minutes before the protest.