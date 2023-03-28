Former Australian SAS soldier granted bail over alleged murder of unarmed disabled Afghan man

After nearly 20 years, the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan.

A former SAS soldier accused of gunning down an unarmed, disabled man in a wheat field in Afghanistan has been granted bail, after a magistrate found his safety and his ability to mount a legal defence would be affected if he remained in custody.

Oliver Schulz, 41, was arrested on March 20 and became the first Australian serviceman or veteran to be charged with the war crime of murder over the killing of Dad Mohammad in Uruzgan province on May 28, 2012.

On Tuesday, Downing Centre Local Court heard Schulz had been on patrol with Australian forces and was dropped into the location by helicopter when his squad saw a man in a wheat field.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said vision from a helmet camera showed the man on his back, with his hands and knees raised, holding prayer beads in one hand as Schulz interacted with others in his squad.

“He was quiet, not resisting,” Atkinson said. “The accused then turns towards the Afghan man and shoots towards him three times. The man appears to go limp after the first shot and is not moving.”

The magistrate said Mohammad’s father complained to the Australian Defence Force that his son was not in the Taliban. He described him as a civilian farmer who had a disability and was struggling to feed his family, including two daughters. He was aged 25 or 26.

The court heard the footage was aired on the ABC’s Four Corners in March 2020.

Atkinson said it was clear national security issues would arise in the matter, including strict protocols for how sensitive documents must be handled. She said if Schulz remained in custody it would be difficult for him to handle the documents and instruct his lawyers.

Sydney Morning Herald Oliver Schulz has been charged with war crime murder over a shooting in Uruzgan province in May 2012.

The magistrate said it was unlikely a trial would begin until 2024 or 2025, and in that time Schulz faced being in an onerous and potentially dangerous custodial environment where he could be targeted with violence.

“In my view it’s a fairly strong case, given what I’ve seen, but it’s early days,” Atkinson said. “I find exceptional circumstances exist to justify bail.”

Schulz was granted bail under strict conditions including depositing a security of AU$200,000 (NZ$214,000), living at his home in regional New South Wales, not leaving home between 10pm and 5am (local time), reporting daily to police, and giving police permission to examine any electronic device he uses.

He must also provide passwords to allow police to inspect his devices, use only one phone handset, surrender his passport to the Office of the Special Investigator, and not go within 500 metres of points of international departure.

Sydney Morning Herald The Australian SAS on patrol in Afghanistan.

Schulz is forbidden from contacting any person who was deployed with the Australian Army to Afghanistan between February 22, 2012 and July 6, 2012, a period of time known as “rotation 17”. This condition applies to anyone in the armed forces and is not limited to special forces.

He also cannot contact prosecution witnesses, including on social media or through a third party.

Schulz’s name was subject to a temporary order banning its publication on Monday, but Atkinson declined on Tuesday to extend the order.

Barrister Mark Polden, appearing for the ABC and the Sydney Morning Herald as well as other outlets, argued Schulz’s name had already been published when he was arrested and it would be futile to attempt to prevent further identification of him.

Atkinson agreed, but made an order banning any publication of the location where Schulz lives, due to “real concerns” for his safety.

The case will return to court on May 16.