Australian police swarm on 'gunman', only to find it's a rifle-shaped bong

Police allegedly recovered this bong, shaped like an AK-47 assault rifle, from a car in Sydney.

A man who was seen on an Australian street with what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle sparked alarm in Sydney’s northwest on Wednesday evening, causing multiple witnesses to phone police.

But the officers who swarmed Windsor Rd in Rouse Hill, and even sent up a helicopter to try to track down the reported gunman, soon discovered the “weapon” was in fact a bong shaped like a gun.

Police said officers began searching the street about 5.30pm and reviewed CCTV footage from surrounding businesses, which led them to an unlocked and unattended car in a nearby church car park.

Police searched the car and allegedly found an imitation AK-47 assault rifle inside.

It will be alleged in court that the seized item was a bong, a water device commonly used to smoke marijuana. It could not fire any bullets.

A police helicopter that joined the search soon found a man in nearby grassland.

He was arrested and taken to Castle Hill police station where he was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and intimidation.

NSW Police A police helicopter searches for a man in Sydney on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old man was refused bail and is due to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

A large silicon AK-47 shaped bong can be purchased online in Australia for A$39.90.