Renter's 'gross' cigarette discovery in Gold Coast shower

W﻿hen Julia Lang-Malone and her husband first moved into their rental, they knew the previous tenants had been smoking in both the master bedroom and bathroom because of the bad smell.

But what the Gold Coast couple didn’t know was that there was a disgusting reason the smell was so entrenched in the bathroom.

Lang-Malone realised the problem might not just be a lingering stench when she noticed an orangey-brown water and bits of nicotine floating out from the bottom of the shower frame.

She has been documenting the journey of the horrifying find on her TikTok page @radhauswife.

One of the videos reveals the source of the smell and nicotine bits was a heap of cigarette butts dumped in the ends of the shower frame.

“We discovered last night it is in both ends, so there’s now two ash trays – really gross,” she said in another clip.

Lang-Malone and her husband are renting the house from her husband’s parents, so they are handling the problem themselves.

Unfortunately, they had to wreck the shower frame to get to the cigarette butts, which were wedged deep down into the end parts of the shower frame.

“We’ve done un-repairable damage but we got in,” she captioned the video where they made the shocking discovery.

The stash of cigarette butts was wedged inside the shower frame.

The cigarette butt shower find has gone viral with the clip showing the cigarette butt stash racking up almost 16 million views so far.

People who have been watching the videos have become invested in Lang-Malone’s story and keen to see her updates as she’s posted them.

TikTok users were equally as disgusted by the cigarette butt stash in the shower, and shared their thoughts in the comments section of Lang-Malone’s videos.

“That is a new level of laziness,” one said.

“I’m gonna need a video when it’s cleaned so my brain can rest,” a viewer commented.

“What is wrong with people? Who does that?” another posted.

Some also responded with humour, admitting that the cigarettes all wedged together in the shower frame looked like pasta.

“I love that literally thousands of you thought that was pasta and I can see why you thought that, but it is definitely thousands of cigarettes,” she said.﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.