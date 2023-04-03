Australia's 'nun on the run' 1920s mystery finally solved

Gordon Sanson with a photo of his great-grandfather, Erwin Prowse, who took in the fugitive nun Sister Liguori.

Twenty-year-old Sister Liguori climbed out of the window of her Wagga Wagga convent one foggy winter night in 1920 wearing just her nightdress.

It seems every newspaper in Australia was fascinated with the story of Brigid (aka Bridget) Mary Partridge, originally from Ireland. But the motive for her disappearance as “the nun on the run” remained a mystery – until now.

Fuelling the flames of controversy was the fact that the Catholic Church wanted her back, and the Protestant church was providing refuge for the itinerant nun. The Catholic authorities went to all lengths to apprehend her. When they did catch up with her, they claimed she was insane, arguing she should be in an asylum.

She was taken to Reception House for the Insane in Darlinghurst to be held for medical observation. She was then declared sane and released. With no apology from the bishop for the slur cast on her character, she turned to the courts for redress and £5000 (roughly $370,000 in today’s money) in compensation.

Such was the public fascination that the queue was three deep around Sydney’s Supreme Court for the opening of the case in 1921, where she made her claim against Dr Joseph Dwyer, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Wagga, for alleged wrongful arrest.

She told the court that after being recaptured after a previous escape attempt, she had been given medicine she described as poison and was sprinkled with holy water. Her view was that she was “going to be done away with”.

The hearing was told that as a very young girl she had entered a “closed order” at the convent, meaning she had no contact with the outside world.

Sydney Morning Herald Crowds at the Supreme Court in Sydney for the opening of the case against Bridget Mary Partridge.

In 2019 The Sydney Morning Herald revisited the story of Partridge, who is buried at Rookwood cemetery, when a relative published a book about the escape, albeit without offering an explanation. Michelle Sanson contacted the Herald. She wrote: “My father Gordon Sanson is 86 years old and he met Sister Liguori as a boy, and told me the ‘true’ story misses the main point. Capturing Dad’s information before he dies does seem important, or this crucial information will be lost.”

Sanson, who lived in Gladesville, explained to the Herald that the nun was made pregnant by a clergy member and the reason she fled was due to threats to her life after she refused to relinquish the child to the church for adoption.

He said he grew up with the story that Liguori had gone for help to his great-grandfather, Erwin Prowse, whose wife was also Irish.

“He welcomed Sister Liguori into his home on a farm in Adelong district in the Snowy Mountains to help his wife Caroline in the home with their 15 children. The Catholic Church then got an order against her as being insane, which meant they could arrest her, and they came and surrounded the Prowse property.

“So what they did, they had a fancy dress party and all their friends came dressed up to their home. My grandfather and Sister Liguori dressed up as a couple that had arrived in their clothes, and they used their sulky [horse cart] to go when people left. They boarded a train and went to Sydney.”

TROVE Newspaper story of the Sister Liguori court case.

Sanson saw a clipping about Sister Liguori on a sideboard at his girlfriend’s home in Kogarah in 1955, when he was 20. It emerged the girl’s father was going to give it to Sister Liguori, who was staying with his church’s minister, the Reverend William Touchell, and his wife Laura. Sanson then wrote out the story of his family sheltering Sister Liguori and attached it to the newspaper article, and both were given to the nun at church the following Sunday.

“Sister Liguori wanted to see me, and so I returned that Sunday to meet her and her son,” Sanson said. “She hugged me so tight with great excitement.”

Ancestry.com family history expert Brad Argent said a search for any record of children born to Brigid Partridge had proved fruitless. “From what I was able to uncover, Brigid lived with William and Laura until they both died – William in 1954 and Laura in 1963. The Touchells had no children of their own and they were about 20 years older than Brigid – perhaps they saw her as their daughter.”

Wendy Gallagher, a manager at the State Archives and Records Authority of New South Wales, said probate packages for both the Touchells mention Partridge. She said: “William’s will leaves everything to his wife Laura. If Laura predeceases him, his will has a list of legacies including £150 to Bridget Mary Partridge as long as she has not become a Catholic. Laura did not predecease William.

Mount Erin Convent, from which Sister Liguori escaped, climbing out of a window in her nightgown.

“Laura’s will leaves Bridget Mary Partridge a life estate in Laura’s estate and then after her death the whole estate goes to the Congregational Metropolitan Mission,” said Gallagher.

Partridge died at the age of 76 and her death certificate states she never married. The space on the certificate for “children of marriage” is blank.

Robert Pitt, the chief executive of Rookwood, examined the details of the burial which took place in 1966 and said that the burial licence/interment right holder was made by the manager of Rydalmere Hospital, where Partridge ended her days. It was a public burial with no known funeral director.

Gordon Sanson died shortly before Christmas.