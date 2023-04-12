'This isn’t just another cyclone': Western Australia bracing for Cyclone Isla's impact

A tropical cyclone off the coast of Western Australia is expected to make landfall as a category 4 on Friday, forcing the evacuation of caravan parks, mine sites, remote communities and cattle stations.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Darren Klemm warned people between Broome and Port Hedland the system wasn’t “just another cyclone” and to leave the warning area if they were not in cyclone-proof accommodation.

“It’s been 10 years since we’ve had a category 4 cyclone impact the coast of Western Australia so many people up in the Pilbara and the Kimberley wouldn’t have experienced that sort of impact,” he said.

“People need to make sure people are well-prepared for winds in excess of 200 kilometres [an hour] and then significant rainfall as the system moves through off to the east.”

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa formed on Monday afternoon and is expected to cross the coast near Eighty Mile Beach Caravan Park, which is full of school holidaymakers and stargazers on their way to Exmouth for next week’s solar eclipse.

The system is on course to then cross through Wallal cattle station and the Bidyadanga community – which is home to around 750 people – before it heads inland towards Telfer mine site.

“The operators of the caravan park are very clear about their plan that once they hit yellow alert, if not before, then everyone needs to be out of the caravan park,” Klemm said.

“They’re going to leave two or three people behind to make sure the park infrastructure is safe.

“Everybody that is on [Wallal Downs’ station] is planning to evacuation, and that will be occurring in the next 24 hours.

“Telfer will be evacuating that mine site and town.”

Wallal station manager Belinda Lethbridge said her team was preparing as much as they could but they may not be able to save the property from destruction.

“This one is potentially going to be the worst we’ve seen for a number of years from what they’re reporting so it’s a lot more concerning than any others,” she said.

BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is expected to cross the coast on Friday.

“All the models are heading the right way – the wrong way for us meaning we’re probably going to get smashed pretty badly but the right way for a big catastrophe.”

Lethbridge said her family had been managing the station for eight years and had escaped “fairly unscathed” from two cyclones in that time.

They also run nearby Warrawagine Station, which is also in the cyclone’s path.

“We’ll be organised but you can only do as much as you can and you think you’re prepared as you can be, but you never know how bad it’s going to be,” Lethbridge said.

The two stations’ dozen staff will be evacuated to Broome on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Klemm said flash flooding would also likely force authorities to close the Great Northern Highway.

“We’re expecting that it will close, there’s been significant rain in the last couple of months and it won’t take too much more rain to see that overtopped again,” he said.

“[But] we’re not going to close the road before we can get people out [of Eighty Mile Beach].”

Bureau of Meteorology WA manager Todd Smith said the system was expected to cause destructive winds and damage to trees, vegetation and any buildings or infrastructure not up to code.

“We’re expecting a lot of rain to be dumped into the De Grey River catchment, upwards of 200 millimetres a day,” he said.

Emergency service crews have already been deployed to the Pilbara and Kimberley regions to assist with the clean-up, and Bidyadanga community has been provided with enough fuel and food supplies to last seven days without power.

Pilbara Ports Authority will begin clearing ships from Port Hedland’s inner harbour overnight, and all anchorages within the port’s boundary have already been cleared.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to reach the coast on Friday morning (local time).