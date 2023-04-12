Parents warn against huffing after death of 'fun' and 'talented' Australian schoolgirl

The parents of a 13-year-old Victorian girl who died after inhaling a cocktail of chemicals are speaking out about the dangers of huffing.

Esra Haynes suffered a cardiac arrest after huffing (also known as chroming in Australia), the Herald Sun reports.

The term huffing refers to the practice of inhaling solvents or other household chemicals.

Her parents, Paul and Andrea Haynes, say it's now their "life mission" to raise awareness around the potentially fatal practice.

"We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing," Paul Hayne said.

"It's unquestionable that this will be our crusade. No matter how much you lead a horse to water, anyone can drag them away. It's not something she would have done on her own."

Tributes have flowed for Esra, who was a year 8 student at Lilydale High School in Melbourne.

In a post on Facebook, the Montrose Football Netball Club said members were "heartbroken" at the news of Esra's death.

"Esra came to our club last year, she played in the Under-12 Girls team where she fitted in seamlessly," the club said in a post.

"In her short time at the club, Esra went from strength to strength as a leader on the field, and at training. Esra was named as one of the co-captains for the Under 14 Girls team for 2023.

"Esra was determined, fun, cheeky and talented, she will be greatly missed by her teammates, coaches, and the wider community of our Club."

Jason Wood, the Federal Liberal MP for La Trobe, also posted on social media.

"The community is mourning the loss of a determined and kind year 8 student," Wood wrote.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her friends, family and wider community during this very difficult time."

