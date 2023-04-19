Partner investigated in stabbing death of mother-of-two in Australia

An Australian woman's partner is under police guard in hospital after she was allegedly stabbed to death in front of her daughters.﻿

Emmerick Lasakar, 35, died in Royal Perth Hospital last night after being found with serious injuries ﻿at her home on Knutsford Ave in Kewdale.

Police alleged the mother-of-two was beaten and stabbed, leaving family members desperately trying to save her.

They're now investigating whether her 37-year-old partner, Steven Dean, was responsible for the beating.

Witnesses said they heard screams coming from the home just after 8pm (local time).

“She just ran out onto the front of the house then the back, screaming screaming screaming, and then the kids came out with her,” neighbour Roslyn said.

“It was her mother – she was screaming ‘mamma mamma mamma, no no no, pick me, kill me’, and then screaming again, like massive bad awful, awful screaming that was the worst.”

Police allege Dean, who has not been charged, fled the scene in his grey Ford Ranger Raptor dual-cab utility, holding up a service station in East Victoria Park before crashing into a tree at St James﻿.

He was arrested in the backyard of a nearby home.﻿

“He was taken to hospital by St John Ambulance where he remains under police guard,” a spokesperson from Western Australia Police said.﻿

Nine Emmerick Lasakar, 35, was rushed to Perth Royal Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. ﻿

Police are appealing for any footage or information on the ute's movements before the crash.

Domestic violence: where to get help

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.