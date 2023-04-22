Search for mother in Australia after newborn found abandoned in Sydney backyard

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in the backyard of a home in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.

Officers were called to a house on Girra Rd in Blacktown about 2.40pm (local time) after the girl was found naked and crying. Her age was estimated to be between one and three hours old.

Paramedics were called and treated the baby before she was taken to Blacktown Hospital to be assessed.

Police believe she was left in the yard some time between 12.30pm and 2.40pm on Friday, and have urged anyone who saw a pregnant woman in the area, or a woman who appeared to be distressed, to come forward.

Acting Inspector David McInerney from Blacktown Area Command said police were trying to locate the baby’s mother and did not know where the child was born other than that it wasn’t in a hospital.

He said the girl was “very healthy” and in a stable condition, and was located because she was crying.

“At that stage the child was not wearing anything,” McInerney said.

He said police were canvassing all nearby locations for any sign of childbirth or further information. They were unsure of the baby’s ethnicity, but he said she had a fair complexion.

“My message to the mother … contact us or attend a hospital immediately, or ring an ambulance,” he said.

“We’re really concerned about her health ... Childbirth can be quite traumatic and we’re worried for her safety and wellbeing, both physically and mentally.

WOLTER PEETERS/Sydney Morning Herald The baby was taken to Sydney's Blacktown Hospital.

“For anyone to leave a child like that, obviously they need some form of help, we’re appealing for her to come forward.

“I want to stress she’s not in any trouble from police. Don’t be scared to come forward because all we want to do is help you.”

The girl is being cared for at Blacktown Hospital and will eventually be released to the care of the Department of Communities and Justice.