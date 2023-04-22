Woman charged with stealing from elderly, visually impaired man at ATM in Australia

Australian police released these photos of the woman before she handed herself in.

A 24-year-old woman in Australia has been charged with stealing from an elderly, visually impaired man at a shopping centre in Sydney’s west.

About 1.30pm on Sunday, the 72-year-old man withdrew money from an ATM in Mount Druitt and, while he was waiting for staff to assist him, a woman allegedly offered to help him.

After the 72-year-old accepted the woman’s help, she allegedly withdrew a larger amount than he requested and ran away with the cash.

Following a public appeal, a 24-year-old woman attended Mount Druitt police station and was arrested about 2pm on Friday.

READ MORE:

* 'Inseparable': Petone man's dog taken in car theft outside supermarket

* Six youths in custody after stealing from store and fleeing in stolen car

* Christchurch police officer accused of theft starred in theft prevention video



She assisted police with their inquiries and was later charged with stealing from a person. She was given conditional bail and is due to appear before Mount Druitt Local Court on May 17.

In the public appeal earlier, police described the woman they were looking for as Caucasian, between 18 and 23, and thin with brown hair.

“At the time she was wearing a grey cropped T-shirt, light blue ripped jeans, black thongs, a dark-coloured backpack, and glasses,” a statement from NSW Police said.