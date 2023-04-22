Man ticketed for speeding minutes before horror smash kills five in Australia

A man has been charged in Australia after five people were killed instantly when a car hit a ute, sending it into the path of an oncoming truck near the New South Wales border in Victoria.

Police announced on Friday that the death toll from the multi-vehicle crash at Strathmerton a day earlier had risen from three to five, making it the deadliest crash in the state of Victoria in 11 years.

Christopher Dillon Joannidis, a 29-year-old from Melbourne’s east, was driving a white Mercedes when he was allegedly pulled over for speeding in Yarroweyah before the accident, which occurred less than 2km away.

Police allege the man was travelling at 118kph in a 100kph zone.

READ MORE:

* Young lawyer Telise Martin killed in Auckland car accident in remembered as 'one of the brightest stars'

* Police still working to identify foreign nationals killed in campervan crash as help sought on dangerous roads

* One person dead after two-car crash on State Highway 3 near Hāwera



Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir told reporters on Friday the man was then involved in the crash on Murray Valley Highway about 2.20pm (local time), when his vehicle allegedly collided with a Nissan Navara ute at an intersection.

Joannidis has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving causing death after admitting to being the driver of the Mercedes during an interview with police.

He appeared in the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon, where he was supported by his brother.

“What we’ll be alleging is that he hasn’t given way, has hit the Navara, which has then spun back into the path of the oncoming B-double [truck],” Weir said.

“All people in the Nissan Navara were killed instantly. I’ve seen the vision from the truck – it is horrific. It is catastrophic the damage that has been caused as a result of a simple collision that has ended with the loss of five lives.”

Weir said the damage was so severe that police had to call in disaster victim identification experts and the force’s search-and-rescue team to find out how many people were killed. This is why it took police almost a day to update the death toll.

Police said the deceased driver of the Nissan was a woman in her 60s who was taking four passengers – three women and a man all in their 20s who worked at a local abattoir – home after work.

She was a mother from Cobram, according to Nine News, and cared deeply for the group of Taiwanese travellers who she was transporting.

Nine News The wreckage at the scene was so severe specialists were called in to identify how many people had been killed.

“She’s moved heaven and earth to be there for them, look after them and make sure they’ve got a home,” said a loved one of the woman in her 60s, who asked not to be named.

“She was a very sweet woman who’d do anything for you.”

In court documents accessed by The Age, Joannidis allegedly admitted to police he had smoked cannabis “one day or more ago” when he was pulled over for speeding.

The accused man returned a positive result on a preliminary oral fluid result for cannabis when stopped by police, but a further sample of his oral fluid was tested and did not show a positive result.

The traffic stop concluded at 2.19pm after police had spent 40 minutes with the man. The horrific crash occurred just three minutes later.

Police say in court documents that the direction the Mercedes would have travelled included three separate areas of rumble strips, a visible give-way sign and “reduced speed” signage ahead of the crossroad.

A blood sample was taken from Joannidis in hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir provides more information about the fatal car accident near the Vic-NSW border on Thursday, April 20.

Nine News An air ambulance at the scene of the crash on Thursday evening.

Joannidis, who works as a coffee roaster in Clayton, was “visibly upset” when interviewed by police. The man was travelling through the area on the way to a friend’s wedding in Armidale, NSW.

The 29-year-old confirmed he was the driver of the Mercedes but gave a partial “no comment” interview on legal advice, according to the court documents.

The collision was reportedly captured on dash camera footage from the B-double, which was a milk truck.

Weir said the Strathmerton collision was the deadliest accident in Victoria since a crash in Lara in 2012.

“Obviously, this is a really difficult and protracted investigation that will go on for a long time,” Weir said.

The court heard Joannidis’ 20-year-old partner was in the Mercedes at the time of the crash. She remains in the hospital after suffering minor injuries and is yet to make a statement to the police.

Weir said the truck driver, a 55-year-old man from Marionvale who was uninjured, had done nothing wrong and was going about his regular work.

“He is absolutely devastated ... There’s no suggestion he was speeding,” he said. “In a split second, his life has changed as well. Because watching that vision from his perspective ... there’s nothing he could have done.”

Nine News The damaged truck at the crash site on Friday.

Joannidis was released on bail following a brief hearing on Friday on the basis that he did not pose an unacceptable risk to members of the public.

The court heard the 29-year-old, who has been barred from driving a motor vehicle and taking drugs of dependence as part of his bail conditions, did not have prior convictions.

Police are waiting for the results of forensic testing to determine whether Joannidis had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

The horror crash comes after police pleaded with motorists earlier in the week to slow down ahead of Anzac Day on Tuesday, following a shocking week of road fatalities that took the annual road toll to 100.

As of Friday, 100 lives had been lost on Victorian roads in 2023, which is 23 per cent higher than the total at the same time last year (79) and almost 30 per cent higher than the five-year average (74).

- With Marnie Vinall