'Dame Edna Everage' comedian Barry Humphries dies aged 89

Iconic Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, has died in hospital aged 89.

His death was confirmed Saturday by the Sydney hospital where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid his respects in a post on Twitter.

“For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone,” he wrote.

"But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace."

The legendary performer was admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital, in Sydney, on Wednesday due to complications from a hip replacement surgery last month.

The surgery stemmed from a fall Humphries had in his home in February.

He told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper last month that his physiotherapy had been “agony” following his fall and hip replacement.

“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” Humphries said of his fall.

On Friday, his publicist, Wendy Day, denied reported Humphries had become unresponsive.

She told AAP his condition was unchanged since the previous day and he was resting as doctors continue to look after him.

Lawrence Smith Comedian Barry Humphries was scheduled to tour Australia this year.

St Vincent’s Hospital confirmed Humphries was alert and cracking jokes with the nursing staff.

Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to native Australia in December for Christmas.

The Tony Award-winning comedian was last year touring the UK with his show The Man Behind the Mask. He was due to tour Australia with his comic character Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson later this year.

The character of Dame Edna began as a dowdy Mrs. Norm Everage, who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a postwar suburban inertia and cultural blandness that Humphries found stifling.

Edna is one of Humphries’ several enduring characters. The next most famous is Sir Les Patterson, an ever-drunk, disheveled and lecherous Australian cultural attache.

Patterson reflected a perception of Australia as a Western cultural wasteland that drove Humphries along with many leading Australian intellectuals to London.

Humphries, a law school dropout, found major success as an actor, writer and entertainer in Britain in the 1970s, but the United States was an ambition that he found stubbornly elusive.

A high point in the United States was a Tony Award in 2000 for his Broadway show “Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.”

Married four times, he is survived by his wife Lizzie Spender and four children.

-- additional reporting by Stuff.