Police arrest man over fatal shooting of 40-year-old Sydney father Taha Sabbagh

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged murder of Taha Sabbagh, who was fatally shot by at least two assailants outside a gym in Sydney’s south-west in front of his 12-year-old son in March.

Homicide detectives made the arrest at Sydney International Airport about 3.30pm on Sunday (local time) before the man was due to board a flight.

He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and is assisting detectives with their inquiries.

The arrest follows investigations by Strike Force Pemak, which was set up to investigate the shooting of Sabbagh. The fatal attack on the 40-year-old father shattered a six-month lull in a spate of gangland shootings across Sydney.

NSW Police A 26-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport on Sunday afternoon.

At the time of the shooting, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said Sabbagh was not well known to police but the targeted attack had “all the hallmarks of an organised crime-related murder”.

CCTV footage of the shooting shows at least two assailants waiting for over an hour outside Elite Fight Force martial arts gym on Carlingford Street, Sefton, early on Thursday, March 2.

When Sabbagh arrived at the gym they shot him through the windscreen and car door in front of his son, who was unharmed but “traumatised”, Doherty at the time.

Google Taha Sabbagh was gunned down in front of his 12-year-old son outside Elite Fight Force in Sydney.

The attackers’ Mazda 3 was later found burned and abandoned in the nearby suburb of Birrong.

“The people that perpetrated this murder, they have no or little regard for human life, knowing there’s a 12-year-old boy in the car and still carrying out an execution in front of him,” Doherty said.

A police source said investigators received a lot of information after Doherty made a plea for CCTV and dashcam footage of the attack, as well as any information about Sabbagh that could help identify his killers.

Police are continuing their investigations into the shooting under Strike Force Pemak.