Uber Eats driver’s one-star review for refusing to deliver crystal meth

An Australian woman has accused the food delivery giant of failing to support her after she refused to deliver a suspicious package in Sydney which police later discovered contained crystal meth.

The driver Jess, who asked for her surname to be withheld for personal safety reasons, said the company had failed to remove the drug dealer from the app or take down the one-star review he gave her, and said at one point she was even scolded by a customer support officer for not delivering the package.

“I’m not going to be doing this anymore because I’m so disgusted how they’ve treated me,” she said of her decision to abandon the platform.

“But on principle I’m pushing it because they could do this to other drivers.”

Jess works full-time as a teacher but last month decided to pursue some additional income as an Uber Eats driver to cope with the rising cost of living.

She was working her second shift in the evening of April 22, when she accepted a job to deliver a package via the platform’s parcel delivery arm, Uber Connect.

The pickup address was a restaurant on Botany Road in Mascot.

“I walk out of the restaurant and the guy is standing there and he said: ‘You’re Jess, here’s the parcel’ and walked off,” she recalled.

ATTILA CSASZAR/Sydney Morning Herald The driver said she was told police could not take further action without the assistance of Uber Eats in identifying the customer.

She immediately thought the package, in a plastic bag fastened with a black zip tag, seemed suspect.

“I said to the person receiving it ‘Would you mind telling me what you ordered,’ and she said toothpaste,” Jess said.

“I went ‘who pays AU$16 (NZ$17) for toothpaste [to be delivered], this is totally dodgy’.”

She cancelled the job and drove to Mascot Police Station, while the drug dealer phoned her and sprayed her with verbal abuse.

A New South Wales Police spokesperson said officers opened the package and located a toothpaste tube containing what is believed to be two grams of methylamphetamine, which was seized by police.

1 NEWS Uber's court loss in October was part of a wider dispute between some businesses and unions (video first published in October).

“As inquiries continue, anyone who may have information about this incident, or the supply of prohibited drugs, is urged to contact Mascot Police Station or Crime Stoppers,” the spokesperson said.

Jess said she attempted to phone Uber Eats directly to no avail, and was forced to raise the matter repeatedly via an online form, which saw her “bombarded” with generic replies.

On Sunday, she said after a week the company had not returned her calls, had not removed the drug dealer from the app, had refused to reimburse her the AU$16 she would have been paid for the trip or to take down the one-star review the drug dealer had given her.

“We will look further into this to determine if the rider will continue to have access to Uber,” an Uber Eats staffer advised Jess in correspondence seen by this masthead.

“In order to maintain the reliability of our rating system, we are unable to provide or adjust ratings for individual trips.

“We also understand you wish to be compensated for your lost hours. In general, we compensate partners for trips that they have completed on the Uber App.”

Jess said she was told that police could not take further action without the assistance of Uber Eats in identifying the customer.

Five hours after the Sydney Morning Herald put questions to Uber on Sunday, a company employee contacted Jess to let her know that “appropriate internal actions have been taken” against the drug dealer. They apologised for the length of time it had taken to address the situation.

Jess was advised the one-star rating would be removed and she would be refunded the full fare amount.

An Uber spokesperson told this masthead any illegal activity while using the Uber app was unacceptable and could result in the immediate loss of access to the Uber app.

“If a driver or delivery person, or police, report an instance such as this to us, the rider will permanently lose access to the Uber app,” she said.

“When sending goods, riders must agree immediately prior to requesting that they will not send prohibited or illegal items (including drugs).

“Our dedicated Law Enforcement Response Team, which includes former Australian police officers, is also available to assist police in their investigation into any such matter.”

Jess took to social media to expose her experience, saying it was not about the money because she was fortunate to have full-time work, but she was pursuing the matter on principle for the sake of others who relied on the app as their primary source of income.

“Uber is not creating a safe work environment,” she said. “They’re protecting people who are paying over their drivers.”