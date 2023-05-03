How a T-shirt exposed a cultural rift in Sydney

Men wearing Russian Z shirts, championing the invasion of Ukraine, arrive at Sydney's Town Hall on Friday night.

Australia’s security agencies are being called to investigate a Russian choir concert, sponsored by a New South Wales government agency, after men wearing shirts supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine infiltrated Sydney’s Town Hall building.

The choir is now severing links with ultranationalist groups in Australia.

Men in black shirts, bearing the white Z symbol showing support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, were pictured walking into the performance on Friday night.

The group of men posed in front of the stage as the crowd took their seats – one voice in the crowd was disgusted; others appeared supportive. One shook hands with the Russian consul-general.

The Russian Orthodox Male Choir, which was once invited to sing in the Kremlin, said it was unaware of the intruders. They were frustrated the stunt overshadowed their performance.

“The Russian Orthodox Male Choir of Australia is a peace-loving group who condemn all symbols glorifying violence,” a choir spokesman told the Herald.

“The choir condemns this group who sought to sow the seeds of division in an attempt to taint the image of this concert.”

The Herald can reveal the Z stunt at the concert was linked to Simeon Boikov, a pro-Putin influencer holed up in the Russian consulate trying to escape Australian arrest warrants.

The Z-bearers are Boikov acolytes who have protested alongside him through lockdowns and in favour of Putin’s invasion.

“The message of the Easter Concert was one of peace and love, not hatred and fear. We intend to work with partners at future events to ensure similar incidents do not occur,” the choir spokesman said.

A Russian-Australian group, which opposes the invasion of Ukraine, has written to Australia’s National Security Hotline calling for an investigation into the Town Hall concert.

“We have learned that many symbols of Russian aggression were demonstrated during this concert,” Svoboda Alliance NSW wrote in the letter.

“Therefore, this concert was not a truly multicultural event… but rather a clear example of propaganda of Putin’s Russia and military aggression against an independent sovereign nation.”

“It deteriorates the cohesion and integrity of Australian society.”

Carl Court/Getty Images A car displaying the Z symbol in war-torn Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said on Twitter the Z symbolised Russian “aggression in Ukraine, rape and murder”.

Myroshnychenko told The Herald the Town Hall intrusion was also part of a larger strategy for Russia to re-cast their invasion and gain acceptance in the west.

“Putin figured soft power is appealing to many people, the fascination with Russian culture, music, their Dostoyevskis – it’s a way into important political circles in Western countries,” Myroshnychenko said.

Myroshnychenko said such expressions were very distressing for Ukrainians in Australia and the intrusion would threaten funding for legitimate Russian cultural events.

But it also exposed how ultranationalist Russian groups “weaponised” their culture and church, Myroshnychenko said.

Just a few years ago the choir performed in the Queen Victoria Building at a centenary celebration of the Russian Orthodox Church overseas.

The choristers wore tuxedos; others in the room wore military garb. A banner of Russia’s crest, an eagle with two heads, hung behind them in the stately room in July 2020.

The banner belonged to the Double-Headed Eagle Society, a Russian imperialist and right-wing group, which Boikov helped lead in Australia.

The society is chaired by “Orthodox Oligarch” Konstantin Malofeyev, an alleged financier for pro-Russian rebels who has been sanctioned since the 2014 conflict in Ukraine.

The choir said it was invited to perform at the celebration where it sang folk and spiritual music that dates back to the 1800s.

There is no suggestion the choir, which calls itself apolitical, supported the Double-Headed Eagle Society or its cause.

The choir’s frosty response to the Town Hall stunt suggests the relationship between Russian cultural groups and ultranationalists has grown tense and fraught.

A video, uploaded and deleted by the choir, appeared to show one member rehearsing in a shirt bearing a Z design across the Russian flag. It is sold on Boikov’s website.

The choir insists the singer was unaware the Z was a symbol of Russia’s war.

“When this fact became known, the video was deleted as no member of the choir supports war. All members of the choir pray for world peace,” the spokesman said.

Boikov described the choir’s denouncement as a “betrayal” of Russia.

One of the Town Hall concert sponsors, Multicultural NSW, condemned the invaders at the concert.

“We do not tolerate displays of hate or discrimination anywhere in our city,” CEO Joseph La Posta said in a statement.

“We are disappointed that this event, designed to celebrate diverse communities, was hijacked by a political group.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore echoed the comments. The council hosted the concert.