Prominent Australian jeweller charged over armed robbery at his own store

Police executed a search warrant at a unit in Canada Bay on Tuesday; Michel Germani (right).

A prominent Sydney jeweller has been charged over allegations he orchestrated a daylight armed robbery at his CBD store in January as part of an alleged insurance fraud scheme worth more than A$2.8 million (NZ$3.04m).

Michel Germani, the 65-year-old founder and CEO of Germani Jewellery, was with an innocent staff member and two male customers inside the store about 6.30pm on January 19 (local time) when police allege the violent robbery took place.

Germani had arranged for the two men to attend the store, located in the lobby of the Hilton Hotel on George St, after hours, Detective Superintendent Joe Doueihi told reporters on Tuesday. It’s alleged the pair threatened Germani and his shop assistant with a knife before demanding access to the safe.

Doueihi, the commander of the robbery and serious crime squad, said Germani and his assistant had their hands and feet bound with cable ties during the ordeal.

It’s alleged their attackers left them tied up at the store as they fled with “a large amount of jewellery”.

The store assistant, who also sustained some physical injuries in the incident, was “absolutely traumatised” and had been “under the belief that it was a legitimate robbery”, Doueihi said.

Officers from Sydney City police area command attended the store and initiated inquiries before the matter was referred to the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Ingestre.

Detectives arrested the two men who allegedly posed as customers to carry out the armed robbery last month. They remain before the courts.

Doueihi said investigators thought “something didn’t seem right about this particular robbery” and took a closer look at Germani and his associates.

Amid continuing inquiries, police asked Germani to attend Day Street police station on Monday afternoon. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and depriving a person of liberty, attempting to dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, publishing false or misleading material to obtain property, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.

In court documents, it’s allege Germani made a false statement following the robbery with intent to obtain an insurance claim worth more than A$2.8 million.

Germani spent the night behind bars before appearing at Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

According to the jeweller’s website, Germani houses a “huge range of quality gemstones and loose diamonds” purchased from Belgium, Switzerland and East Asia.

Germani “has designed and manufactured fine jewellery for the Saudi royal family, Queen Noor of Jordan, the Duke and Duchess Of Wellington, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and other well-known international dignitaries around the world.”

The brand became a household name in the 1990s when it sponsored Nine’s Sale of the Century television show. Its jewellery featured as prizes on the program from 1988 to 2001.

Doueihi said he was expecting further arrests, with a search warrant carried out at a unit in Canada Bay about 8am on Tuesday.

Investigations under Strike Force Ingestre are continuing.