Teenage girl dies after becoming trapped under tram in Sydney

A teenage girl has died after becoming trapped under a tram in Sydney’s CBD on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to George Street at Haymarket about midnight after reports a pedestrian had been injured.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command arrived to find a 16-year-old girl with critical injuries.

Police Rescue and Fire and Rescue NSW freed the girl, and NSW Ambulance paramedics treated her at the scene, but she could not be revived.

READ MORE:

* Australian teenager lucky to escape serious injury after being hit by tram

* 'She was just going to work': Families pay tribute to women killed by 13-year-old in car crash

* Australian man thrown from roof of own car by thief who was trying to steal it

* Sea World helicopter crash survivor Nicholas Tadros speaks for first time after amputation



Witness reports suggest the 16-year-old may have tried to cross the tram line between two carriages when it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Goulburn Street and George Street.

When the tram began moving, the girl became trapped and witnesses told police the driver was alerted and stopped at Chinatown light rail stop a short distance away.

Nine reported the girl was with her friend at the time of the accident and other passengers on the tram tried to help her.

Nine A teenage girl died after becoming trapped under a tram in Sydney.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the crash. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The light rail has resumed operating.