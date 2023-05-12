Teenage victim identified after fatal tram accident in Sydney

The teenage girl who died after becoming trapped under a tram in Sydney’s CBD has been identified as 16-year-old Kyra Dulguime.

Emergency services were called to George Street at Haymarket just after midnight on Thursday after reports that a pedestrian had been injured.

Officers from Sydney City police area command arrived to find the teenage girl with critical injuries.

Police Rescue and Fire and Rescue NSW freed the girl, and NSW Ambulance paramedics treated her at the scene, but she could not be revived.

Family members took to social media on Thursday to remember Kyra.

“I love you and I [miss] you, our beautiful angel Kyra Dulguime,” a family member wrote.

“We will miss you so much. I just can’t believe that you’re gone.”

Supplied Kyra Dulguime, 16, was killed after being trapped under a tram in Sydney.

Social media accounts say the family originally came from the Philippines before moving to Sydney’s south.

Witness reports suggest Kyra may have tried to cross the tram line between two carriages when it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Goulburn and George streets.

When the tram began moving, the teenager became trapped and witnesses told police the driver was alerted and stopped at Chinatown light rail stop a short distance away.

Nine reported she was with a friend at the time and other passengers on the tram tried to help her.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Nine Fire and Rescue crews at the scene.

Police established a crime scene and are investigating. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Light rail services have resumed.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said firefighters and police rescue teams used hydraulic lifting rams and high-pressure airbags to lift the 10-tonne carriage to get to the teenager, describing the situation as “difficult and tragic”.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done,” he said.

Transport for NSW Secretary Howard Collins said everyone was saddened by the girl’s death.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones,” he said.

“We thank emergency services, staff and anyone who rendered assistance for their efforts last night and we will provide our staff with the support they need.”

EDWINA PICKLES/Sydney Morning Herald Signage between carriages on the light rail.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore also expressed her condolences.

“We’re deeply saddened by this shocking accident,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Our sympathy is with the young woman’s family and friends and the light rail driver and operators.”

It is the first fatality directly involving the CBD and Eastern Suburbs light rail line since it opened about three years ago.

There was an incident in July last year when a passenger in a wheelchair fell after getting off a tram, and later died from his injuries.