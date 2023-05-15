Cleo Smith’s parents reveal she is still plagued by nightmares of kidnapping

The family of five-year-old Cleo Smith are determined not to let her kidnap ordeal rule her life, but they remain angry, sad and scared at the trauma she has endured.

Eighteen months after her abduction from a tent where she was beside her sleeping parents and sister at the Quobba Blowholes campsite, an hour north of Carnarvon in Western Australia, Cleo still bears significant emotional scars.

Her parents, Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, have revealed Cleo suffers weekly nightmares and has lost some of her independence as a result of the 18 days she was separated from her family.

“She still has her sad nights, her nightmare nights. Her nightmare nights are the worst nights,” Smith told a 60 Minutes special that has brought to light new details of the abduction and how police found the missing child.

“She doesn’t have the words to explain what she’s sad about. She was always a really independent little girl. Like, she would love sleeping by herself. She would love her own space, her own area.

“Now she’s a lot more with us.”

In the wake of the ordeal – followed by millions around the world – Smith and Gliddon are determined that kidnapper Terence Kelly’s actions will not define their family.

“We have our family together. And we try not to dwell on him, and the bad bits of what happened,” Smith said.

Cleo Smith in hospital in a photo released by police.

“Obviously, we’re still sad, hurt, scared, angry, terrified. But we try not to let it rule our life.

“She has so much to live for, so much to work towards, so much that she wants to do. She’s five and she’s such a vibrant little soul.”

The triple zero call made by a terrified Smith after waking to find her daughter gone has been released, along with never-before-seen bodycam footage showing the couple giving a frantic description to the first police on the scene.

Western Australia Police Minister Paul Papalia said the officers who answered Smith’s cry for help showed remarkable foresight and knew from the start Cleo’s disappearance was more sinister than a simple missing persons case.

A police officer carries rescued girl Cleo Smith in Carnarvon, Australia in 2021.

“The first two officers who responded to that call for a missing child, within four minutes of arrival had established a crime scene,” Papalia said.

“They’d listened to Ellie and Jake. They made that call. And from then on, almost every police officer who made a decision regarding this investigation made the right call.”

The police also explained the crucial role telecommunications data played in identifying Kelly as a suspect – gleaned from a single ping his mobile phone made off a tower close to the campsite at 3.05am the day Cleo vanished.

“This tower was the site that recorded thousands of phones, hundreds of thousands of data sets ... that captured one bit of information that led to the investigation of Kelly as a suspect,” Papalia said.

Terence Kelly has been handed a 13 and a half year sentence, which is now under appeal.

The minister said it was only in the hours before Kelly’s arrest that he was marked as the prime suspect.

“It began as a massive wide spectrum of investigation and narrowed and narrowed and narrowed, and just prior to his arrest, they became more focused on him,” he said.

Kelly was handed a 13½ year sentence, which is now under appeal.

Smith said she was confident Cleo was gradually returning to her former carefree self. “She knows that a bad man took her and he’s in jail now, so she’s safe,” she said.