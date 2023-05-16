Children freed from school bus after collision with truck near Melbourne

Several children have been freed after a school bus with more than 20 students onboard collided with a truck on Melbourne’s western fringe.

The Country Fire Authority confirmed it was called to a collision involving a truck and a school bus on the border between Exford and Eynesbury – just south of Melton – with multiple people trapped at 3.43pm (AEST).

Victoria Police said the bus was carrying up to 45 children, while the CFA said more than 20 kids were involved in the crash near the intersection of Exford and Murphys roads.

Six children were trapped in the bus and had to be freed, the CFA said. Police said most of the children had been removed from the bus and were being treated by ambulance services.

“Crews are working on removing the last few children from the bus,” Victoria Police said in a statement issued at 5pm.

Images show the bus rolled on its side near a T-intersection close to Exford Primary School. The school confirmed to The Age it had students involved in the accident.

Nine Emergency personnel attend an accident involving a school bus at Exford on Tuesday afternoon.

Ambulance Victoria said confirmed they were called to an accident at Eynesbury, about 3.45pm, and multiple people were being assessed.

CFA State duty officer Archie Conroy, speaking on ABC Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon, said 22 children were involved in the crash and 10 were able to get out of the bus shortly after the accident.

Crews then helped more exit via the vehicle’s rear.

Conroy said the air ambulance had been called in, and some children were trapped by their arms.

However, authorities are yet to provide information about the severity of any injuries from the accident.

Conroy added the truck driver was assisting police with their enquiries.

Victoria Police said detectives from the major collision investigation unit have been notified and are attending the scene.