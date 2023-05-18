95-year-old Australian woman allegedly Tasered twice by NSW police in aged home

New South Wales Police are investigating after officers allegedly Tasered a 95-year-old Australian woman in the back and chest at a regional aged care facility in the state’s south.

She is now clinging to life in hospital.

Clare Nowland, 95, was allegedly Tasered by officers after being found with a knife, while using her walker, at Yallambee Lodge aged care facility in Cooma on Wednesday.

Family spokesman Andrew Thaler said she was Tasered in the chest and back about 4am on Wednesday after police were called to Yallambee.

“She has dementia that waxes and wanes, she’s good and bad at times,” Thaler said.

“The family are shocked, the community are shocked ... The question will be how was it appropriate to use this level of force on a 95-year-old woman?”

Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which operates Yallambee, confirmed the incident on social media on Thursday.

Facebook/SNOWY MONARO REGIONAL COUNCIL Council-run Yallambee Lodge, the aged care facility where a 95-year-old woman was Tasered by police.

“Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time,” the statement read.

NSW Police released a statement on Wednesday with few details, saying only that the 95-year-old was injured during an “interaction with police”.

Nowland was taken to Cooma District Hospital where family are reportedly by her side.

Thaler said she has life-threatening head injuries as a result of falling over during the altercation including a fractured skull and brain bleed.

NSW Police said a critical incident investigation was under way into how the officers handled the confrontation.

Police declined to offer further details of the event on Thursday.

Thaler said Yallambee is not an accredited dementia care facility and has common areas including kitchens, which include cutlery for residents to access.