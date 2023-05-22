Newsable today: Pauline Hanson's million dollar homemade sweaters

Newsable wraps up what's worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning.

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Mōrena Newsable whānau, welcome to another week!

We start today with one of New Zealand’s most intriguing and harrowing unsolved mysteries in recent memory: the unexplained disappearance of 11 year-old Mike Zhao-Beckenridge and his stepfather, John Beckenridge. The coroner’s hearing into what happened begins today, so Stuff’s Shannon Redstall joins us to bring us up to speed.

Emile also brings us up to speed on the corruption scandal in Pakistan that’s seen Imran Khan ousted as Prime Minister and the country’s Internet turned off.

Controversial Australian politician Pauline Hanson is auctioning off homemade knitwear to fund a legal battle after telling a fellow Senator to “piss off back to Pakistan”, and you would not believe the prices some of them have already reached (which we suspect is a case of some Class A trolling).

Chef Peter Gordon is on to talk about the Love Your Local awards - a mission to find the best local spots in New Zealand.

And of course, as it’s Monday, Producer Jono joins us to deliver the results of last week’s Fun Fact Friday.

(Also, in case you missed it, we have a banger of an episode with Chris Parker we released on Saturday!).

Have a lovely day and speak to you soon!

Imo

On the Stuff agenda today:

The Government will provide updates on the key issues of the day in a post Cabinet media briefing live on Stuff from 3pm.

The death toll in the Loafer’s Lodge arson is set to climb as police continue to recover bodies from the Wellington site. Stuff will have news from the scene throughout the day.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.