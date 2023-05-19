Police body-cam captured ‘confronting’ moment dementia patient, 95, was Tasered in Australia

“Confronting” body camera footage shows the moment an Australian police officer Tasered a 95-year-old woman at a nursing home in New South Wales, senior police have revealed.

Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said Clare Nowland was “armed” with a serrated steak knife and was walking around her aged care home, Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, early on Wednesday morning when police were called.

“Negotiations commenced with Clare to essentially drop the knife. For whatever reason, Clare did not do that,” he said.

The senior constable with more than a decade in the force deployed his Taser on Nowland, who is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Cotter said the incident was captured on the officer’s body camera and will now form part of a critical incident investigation led by homicide squad detectives.

“It is confronting footage,” Cotter said.

“It forms a significant and integral part of the investigation and it is not in the public interest to be releasing that.”

A family spokesman, Andrew Thaler, said Nowland suffered life-threatening head injuries, including a fractured skull and brain bleed, when she fell during the altercation. Her family is reportedly by her side at Cooma District Hospital.

Earlier on Friday, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said she shared the community’s concerns after Nowland was Tasered.

Webb said her thoughts “are with the family at this difficult time” as police investigate what occurred.

“I understand and share the community concerns and assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” she said.

A spokesman for NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley confirmed on Friday that the homicide squad would be involved in the investigation, which will be subject to an independent review.

n.a./Sydney Morning Herald Clare Nowland, 95, is in a critical condition in hospital.

“We understand and share community feelings and our foremost thoughts are with Mrs Nowland and her family,” Catley said.

“The investigation will be subject to independent review and NSW Police will take whatever action is appropriate.”

NSW Police initially released a statement declaring the critical incident on Wednesday, saying only that a 95-year-old was injured during an “interaction with police”.

“An elderly woman sustained injuries during an interaction with police at an aged care facility in the state’s south today,” the statement said.

Later on Friday, police confirmed emergency services were called about 4.15am on Wednesday to the aged care facility after reports Nowland was armed with a knife.

“Officers attached to Monaro Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and located the woman, still armed with a knife,” a police spokesperson said.

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter during Fridayâs press conference.

“Police attempted to speak to the woman. During this interaction, a senior constable discharged his Taser, causing the woman to fall and strike her head.

Nowland was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Critical incidents are declared in cases where police are involved in an incident where a death or serious injury occurs. In most cases where a person is critically injured or killed as a result of police force, the homicide squad will be involved.

President of People with Disability Australia Nicole Lee said she understood police had to be guarded in their response but it was “a little bit dehumanising and a little unempathetic”.

“The police have responded in the way we’d expect them to respond,” she said.

Lee said she hoped in future police responded to disability incidents without using any force or practices where the person will be harmed.

“Dementia is very challenging and it changes who people are and people can get quite aggressive and that aggression is coming from a place of fear and confusion for the individual who’s suffering with the condition,” she said.

“What they need is somebody that can slowly work with them, whilst keeping everybody safe, to be able to bring them back around to reality.”

Facebook/SNOWY MONARO REGIONAL COUNCIL Council-run Yallambee Lodge, the aged care facility where a 95-year-old woman was Tasered by police.

Thaler said Nowland was Tasered in the chest and back about 4am on Wednesday after police were called to Yallambee. “She has dementia that waxes and wanes, she’s good and bad at times,” Thaler said.

“The family are shocked, the community are shocked ... The question will be how was it appropriate to use this level of force on a 95-year-old woman?”

Patrick McGrath, director of community engagement at St Vincent de Paul, the charity where Nowland volunteered locally for 50 years, said she was a “tireless worker” who had provided assistance to people in need in the Cooma area until five years ago.

“I think there’s level of shock and [people are] not quite sure about what’s happened,” he said.

Pat, who has known Nowland his whole life, told 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Friday that the family is devastated by what happened.

“She was always doing something for the community, always all her life she was active,” he said. “It doesn’t look good.”

Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which operates Yallambee, confirmed via social media on Thursday that the incident took place at the facility. “Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time,” the statement read.