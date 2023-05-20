The father of a child that was﻿ taken during an alleged car theft in Adelaide, South Australia has spoken out about the incident.

Arli Ryan was in the back seat of his ﻿mother’s car when an alleged thief took the vehicle on Thursday.

Mother Libby had﻿ left the 16-month-old inside her parked car as she stepped into a pet store.

She noticed from inside the store that her car was moving and ran out to stop it.

Libby was hit by the car and dragged along the floor, sustaining injuries to her head.

Her husband and Arli’s father, ﻿Michael Ryan, told 9News he was grateful for the community’s help during the incident.

“There was an off-duty paramedic on the scene and I just went up to him and hugged him because he helped Libby which was amazing,” Michael told 9News.

Michael also said that the incident left them shocked.

“[It feels] pretty bad, like it cuts through you, you feel like you’ve got no control,” he said.

“Just very grateful to have him back.”

It took police 20 minutes to track down the car using Libby’s phone, which had been left in the vehicle. ﻿

Arli was found unharmed in his back seat. ﻿

While the family are slowly recovering, Michael had a message for those judging his wife for leaving Arli in the car.

“You read the comments and it’s ‘negligence’ and ‘never leave your kid in the car,’” he said.

“You can say that, but if you were there would you walk up to a mother at the time and say that?

“I don’t think you would.﻿”

This story was originally published on Nine and is republished with permission.